La Mesa, CA

abc57.com

Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder, molestation of Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Anthony Hutchens, the teenager accused of molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in 2021, was found guilty by a judge on Thursday. Hutchens was originally charged with murder, felony murder, and child molesting. The court dismissed his felony murder charge for double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens,...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
YAHOO!

Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
STURGIS, MI
WANE-TV

Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Police: Man arrested after reportedly running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A central Indiana man was arrested in Marshall County after police say he was running in-and-out of traffic on U.S. 31. Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff`s Department were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 on reports of a man who was walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31. Dispatch also received reports of the same man running out in front of moving vehicles.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Mother's boyfriend convicted of neglect in 2019 infant death

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted nearly four years after his girlfriend's son died. Dontrell Mcclung, 1, died on Feb. 20, 2019. According to an autopsy, the child died from head trauma consistent with child abuse that was from a “single, rage incident.”. Tyree Resnover of Marion...
MARION, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 1.28.23

The following person was preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:54 a.m. Friday - Yessenia C. Olmo, 41, Logansport, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. Property Damage. Accidents. • 9:10 a.m. Thursday - 1 Arnolt Drive, Pierceton. SUV-car collision. Drivers: Elizabeth D. Seward,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

One killed in SR 25 collision Thursday Night

WARSAW — One man was killed and several injured in a head-on collision Thursday night on Warsaw’s south side. The accident happened on SR 25 near CR 100S at about 8:13 p.m., according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe a 1996...
WARSAW, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN

