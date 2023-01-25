ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Comments / 0

ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday

Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately

St. Clair Co. — New developments in an ABC3340 News I-Team investigation. Days after our exclusive reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
SYCAMORE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person in custody after car driven into business in Leeds

One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon in Leeds, according to Leeds Mayor David Miller. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the interior of the business. TA Services, located on 8th Street just off of Highway 78 in Leeds,...
LEEDS, AL

