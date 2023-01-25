Read full article on original website
Woman arrested, accused of using protein drinks to smuggle drugs into Walker County Jail
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to bring illegal drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail, using protein drinks. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Janice Niblett Johnson, of Sumiton, was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Promoting Prison Contraband.
80 Alabama inmates released under mandatory supervision after new law goes into effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — About 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors in accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went into effect Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections released the inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons...
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release
Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
Police searching for multiple people connected to different burglaries in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection to multiple burglaries over one weekend in Birmingham. Police have released a single photo of a truck which they believe is connected to the person of interest. Police said they also believe...
Roughly 400 Alabama inmates being released Tuesday
Roughly 400 inmates are expected to be released from Alabama's prisons Tuesday. The release comes from a state law passed in 2021 aimed at reducing the number of people incarcerated. On Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office requested to stop the release, but it was dismissed by a judge.
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
A 57-year-old man was found dead inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
'Right time, right place': Walker County women reflects on her role in school bus accident
A Walker County woman is feeling grateful after helping save a man from a burning car. The accident occurred on Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m. A Walker County School bus and another vehicle collided on the side of AL 102 eastbound at the intersection with AL 124. The bus was...
Search underway for missing kayaker in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala (WBMA) — A search was underway Monday afternoon for a missing kayaker in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said family members of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields said he went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing on Saturday, but has not been heard from since around 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.
School bus catches fire after crash in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Walker County Schools bus caught fire after it was involved in a crash with a SUV near Townley Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on AL 102 eastbound at AL 124 around 3:30 p.m. Walker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham said the bus...
Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
Talk of Alabama |World of Wheels: Talk of Alabama will be Live| 2.1.2023 |
Talk of Alabama will broadcast LIVE, Friday morning from the World of Wheels to get you prepped for this weekend's big event. For more information: https://worldofwheels.net/birmingham/
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
State orders petroleum waste site secured and stabilized immediately
St. Clair Co. — New developments in an ABC3340 News I-Team investigation. Days after our exclusive reports exposed hazardous materials at Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, state regulators ordered the property secured and stabilized. The Notice of Violation letter from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is addressed...
Birmingham abortion clinic bombing survivor opens up on 25th anniversary
Emily Lyons came face to face with a bomb 25 years ago that damaged her life, body and career. She was a nurse in 1998 when the New Woman All Women Health Care clinic in Birmingham was bombed that killed a security guard. She was only about 12 feet away...
Train derails on Highway 21 near Sycamore
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — There were no injuries after a train derailed in the Sycamore area Wednesday afternoon. Talladega County EMA Director Andy McWilliams said the incident happened on Highway 21 and Crystal Lane. McWilliams said a total of four cars, carrying slurry, were involved in the derailment.
Birmingham City Council unanimously approves funding $5 million for amphitheater project
At Tuesday morning's city council meeting, Birmingham leaders approved their portion of funding for the amphitheater project. The city was asked to commit $5 million in funding for the facility which would go at the former Carraway Hospital location. The council passed this unanimously. Back in October, Mayor Randall Woodfin...
One person in custody after car driven into business in Leeds
One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon in Leeds, according to Leeds Mayor David Miller. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the interior of the business. TA Services, located on 8th Street just off of Highway 78 in Leeds,...
City of Gadsden looking at $15 million renovation project for Noccalula Falls
Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden could soon see $15 million in renovations. A plan to upgrade the park was presented over a year ago but wasn't acted on, according to Gadsden Mayor, Craig Ford. "I'd say I like about 60% of [the original plan]. There's 40% that I had a...
