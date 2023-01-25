TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO