12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege

ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
ELOY, AZ
KTAR.com

19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last week, authorities said. Robert Alexis Hernandez was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said. He is accused of shooting Aaron Joseph Hernandez in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes into front yard of Tempe home

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in north Scottsdale Saturday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of Grayhawk Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway, just east of Pima Road, for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'What happened?': Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall. Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin

Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
MESA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona

ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
MARANA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says

Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
GOLD CANYON, AZ
