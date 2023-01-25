Read full article on original website
Phoenix police seek suspects in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking two men in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred near the intersection of 35th and Missouri avenues just after 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday. Officers found...
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Robbery suspect wanted for stealing jewelry from Phoenix Curacao store
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a Curacao store in west Phoenix last year. On Jan. 14, 2022, a man stole jewelry from a store counter at a location near 79th Avenue and Thomas before running away, according to Silent Witness. "As he's running out...
fox10phoenix.com
Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege
ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
KTAR.com
19-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Phoenix last week, authorities said. Robert Alexis Hernandez was booked on multiple counts, including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said. He is accused of shooting Aaron Joseph Hernandez in...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigate Casa Grande school threats; 8th grader found with fake gun
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - On the same day that police were investigating an alleged social media threat at a Casa Grande school, a student at the same school was found with a fake handgun. Casa Grande Police say both incidents happened on Jan. 25, when officers responded to Cactus Middle...
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
AZFamily
Driver seriously hurt after truck crashes into front yard of Tempe home
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is seriously hurt after crashing his pickup truck in a Tempe neighborhood, damaging a house. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. Tempe police say the driver of a small pickup truck was speeding when he first collided with the back of another car. The driver of the car wasn’t hurt. He then reportedly sped away before he lost control, hit a light pole and rolled over into the front yard of a nearby home on Duke Drive.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
AZFamily
Graphic video: Body cameras show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
Civil rights attorney weighs in on video showing beating death of Tyre Nichols. Attorney Ben Taylor talks about what he saw in the videos and why the now-former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in of Tyre Nichols' death. New function on CBP One App helps migrants with the...
AZFamily
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in north Scottsdale Saturday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of Grayhawk Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway, just east of Pima Road, for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.
fox10phoenix.com
'What happened?': Bodies of 2 missing teen girls found in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police are investigating after two missing teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall. Officers were called to an area near Southern Avenue and the Roosevelt WCD Canal Road on Jan. 21 at around 6 p.m. after someone reported seeing a body in the water.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
Homicide investigation underway after human remains found on South Mountain
A homicide investigation is underway after a hiker discovered a human skull while hiking on South Mountain earlier this month.
yumadailynews.com
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed on US-60 in rollover crash near Gold Canyon, DPS says
Two people died on US-60 near Gold Canyon during a rollover crash, says the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Saturday, Jan. 28. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Peralta Road, just miles from Gold Canyon around 6. Lanes were closed during an investigation but have since reopened.
12 News
