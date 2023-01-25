Read full article on original website
Related
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Times-Union Newspaper
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
95.3 MNC
Unemployment dips in Indiana, including drops in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties
Indiana’s unemployment rate in December stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for December stands at 3.5%. Elkhart County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point from November to 2.8 percent. St. Joseph County’s rate dropped four-tenths of a...
WANE-TV
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
WANE-TV
Union Street Market to add 3 more vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger. Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.
WANE-TV
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
WANE-TV
Construction underway for new Parkview facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
Times-Union Newspaper
Circus Caravan
Buses full of area third-graders caravan their way east on U.S. 30 Friday morning to Fort Wayne for the 77th Mizpah Shrine Circus. This is the 69th year for Kosciusko County third-graders to make the trip. Twenty-eight buses carried 900 students and chaperones and 100 emergency personnel also made the trip. Due to the two-hour weather delay, the caravan did not include Triton, Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko this year.
xrock1039.com
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
WANE-TV
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Brandon L. Hepler
BOURBON – Brandon L. Hepler, age 52, of Bourbon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda Gard Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, music, sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan; however, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
buildingindiana.com
Elkhart Foam Manufacturer Acquires Natural Fiber Packaging Company
Elkhart-based Engineered Foam Packaging (EFP), a manufacturer of custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions, announced the acquisition of the North Carolina-based company NatureKool, Incorporated, the world’s first natural fiber insulated shipper. This acquisition represents the next building block in EFP’s efforts to provide a complete line of high quality and repeatable cold chain packaging solutions to the US market. The acquisition provides one more link in the geographic expansion of EFP’s Temperature Solutions Group and our commitment to environmental stewardship.
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
max983.net
Indiana Conservation District 1 Officer of the Year
An Indiana Conservation District officer assigned to Marshall County has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has served in the Marshall County area since 2017. He performs normal duties as a field officer, as well as a division defensive tactics instructor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: Full Measure
Breaking Bad, the popular series running from 2008 to 2013 with several anti-heroes among its core cast, contains at least two specific episodes where two different characters talk about their respective regret for not conducting matters in full measure. Full measure and my craving for data research (hard facts instead...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson update: Indiana shares latest on coach's status for Ohio State game
Mike Woodson is expected to be back for Indiana’s home game against Ohio State. The Hoosiers head coach missed IU’s Wednesday game at Minnesota. “Coach Woodson is doing great. We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game.”
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
Times-Union Newspaper
Voss Declares Candidacy For District 1 Warsaw Council Seat
Republican Juergen Voss, owner of Open Air Garden Center, filed his declaration of candidacy seeking the Warsaw Common Council District 1 seat. The position currently is held by Jeff Grose, but Grose is running for Warsaw mayor as Mayor Joe Thallemer chose not to seek re-election. Voss has lived in...
Comments / 0