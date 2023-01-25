ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 1.28.23

The following person was preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:54 a.m. Friday - Yessenia C. Olmo, 41, Logansport, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. Property Damage. Accidents. • 9:10 a.m. Thursday - 1 Arnolt Drive, Pierceton. SUV-car collision. Drivers: Elizabeth D. Seward,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Voss Declares Candidacy For District 1 Warsaw Council Seat

Republican Juergen Voss, owner of Open Air Garden Center, filed his declaration of candidacy seeking the Warsaw Common Council District 1 seat. The position currently is held by Jeff Grose, but Grose is running for Warsaw mayor as Mayor Joe Thallemer chose not to seek re-election. Voss has lived in...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
News Now Warsaw

One killed in SR 25 collision Thursday Night

WARSAW — One man was killed and several injured in a head-on collision Thursday night on Warsaw’s south side. The accident happened on SR 25 near CR 100S at about 8:13 p.m., according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe a 1996...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Justice, Carpenter Retiring From Dispatch

While both Cindy “CJ” Justice and Deb Carpenter said Thursday they became dispatchers to help people, they will be moving on from their jobs at central dispatch. Their retirement, which will be today for both women, was celebrated with a reception Thursday at the Kosciusko County Justice Building.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler

Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
BURKET, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Man Convicted Of 1999 Rape Appeals Sentence

A California man convicted in 2022 of a 1999 rape and kidnapping is appealing his sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. During a three-day jury trial in September, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both Class A felonies. Todd was sentenced...
LA MESA, CA
Times-Union Newspaper

Circus Caravan

Buses full of area third-graders caravan their way east on U.S. 30 Friday morning to Fort Wayne for the 77th Mizpah Shrine Circus. This is the 69th year for Kosciusko County third-graders to make the trip. Twenty-eight buses carried 900 students and chaperones and 100 emergency personnel also made the trip. Due to the two-hour weather delay, the caravan did not include Triton, Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Habitat For Humanity’s Application Opens Monday

Kosciusko County residents may apply for a Habitat for Humanity home beginning Monday, Jan. 30. “Starting this next week, anyone who wants to apply for our Homeownership Program can stop by our office Monday throughSaturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and get an application,” said Ben Logan, director of the local Habitat affiliate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

FWPD: Officer acted appropriately in now viral video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is aware of a video showing an FWPD officer “engaged in enforcement action with a traffic violator”. The video has been widely circulated on social media in the past few days. Officials with the FWPD...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN

