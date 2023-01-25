Read full article on original website
Public Occurrences 1.28.23
The following person was preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:54 a.m. Friday - Yessenia C. Olmo, 41, Logansport, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond: $700. Property Damage. Accidents. • 9:10 a.m. Thursday - 1 Arnolt Drive, Pierceton. SUV-car collision. Drivers: Elizabeth D. Seward,...
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 9100 block South Fern Lane, Claypool. Joseph P. Watson reported damage to a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 3900 block East...
Voss Declares Candidacy For District 1 Warsaw Council Seat
Republican Juergen Voss, owner of Open Air Garden Center, filed his declaration of candidacy seeking the Warsaw Common Council District 1 seat. The position currently is held by Jeff Grose, but Grose is running for Warsaw mayor as Mayor Joe Thallemer chose not to seek re-election. Voss has lived in...
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
One killed in SR 25 collision Thursday Night
WARSAW — One man was killed and several injured in a head-on collision Thursday night on Warsaw’s south side. The accident happened on SR 25 near CR 100S at about 8:13 p.m., according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators believe a 1996...
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
Justice, Carpenter Retiring From Dispatch
While both Cindy “CJ” Justice and Deb Carpenter said Thursday they became dispatchers to help people, they will be moving on from their jobs at central dispatch. Their retirement, which will be today for both women, was celebrated with a reception Thursday at the Kosciusko County Justice Building.
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief suing FWCS for discrimination
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first Black police chief is suing Fort Wayne Community Schools, claiming the school corporation discriminated against him by hiring less-qualified white applicants for a security supervisor position multiple times in recent years. Garry A. Hamilton, who served as Fort Wayne Police...
Man Convicted Of 1999 Rape Appeals Sentence
A California man convicted in 2022 of a 1999 rape and kidnapping is appealing his sentence with the Indiana Court of Appeals. During a three-day jury trial in September, Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, La Mesa, Calif., was found guilty of rape and kidnapping, both Class A felonies. Todd was sentenced...
Circus Caravan
Buses full of area third-graders caravan their way east on U.S. 30 Friday morning to Fort Wayne for the 77th Mizpah Shrine Circus. This is the 69th year for Kosciusko County third-graders to make the trip. Twenty-eight buses carried 900 students and chaperones and 100 emergency personnel also made the trip. Due to the two-hour weather delay, the caravan did not include Triton, Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko this year.
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
Habitat For Humanity’s Application Opens Monday
Kosciusko County residents may apply for a Habitat for Humanity home beginning Monday, Jan. 30. “Starting this next week, anyone who wants to apply for our Homeownership Program can stop by our office Monday throughSaturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and get an application,” said Ben Logan, director of the local Habitat affiliate.
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
FWPD: Officer acted appropriately in now viral video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is aware of a video showing an FWPD officer “engaged in enforcement action with a traffic violator”. The video has been widely circulated on social media in the past few days. Officials with the FWPD...
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
