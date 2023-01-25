ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
LOMA LINDA, CA
News-Medical.net

Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe

Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
MONTANA STATE
citynewsgroup.com

Redlands Community Hospital Recognized for Superior Outcomes in Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Surgical Care

Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).
REDLANDS, CA
News-Medical.net

California’s resolve questioned after it grants Medi-Cal contract concessions

California's decision last month to cancel the results of a long-planned bidding competition among commercial health plans in its Medicaid program has some industry insiders and consumer advocates wondering whether the state can stand up to insurers and force improvements in care for millions of low-income beneficiaries. In a backroom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2UrbanGirls

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Southern California housing market cools

Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.  
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Augusta Free Press

‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: Can American culture rethink itself past violence?

I had a passing moment of wonder the other day – as I read about the latest . . . you know, mass shootings. Troubled souls with guns. Big problem. My thought was simply this: What if . . .? And then I lapsed into uncertainty. What if . . . violence were not the simplistic and obvious – and only – solution to so many problems? Violence presents itself, in our imaginations (and in our games, in our movies, in our defense budget), as consequence-free, instantaneous and, for God’s sake, necessary. It’s the essence – it’s the definition – of empowerment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

What you need to pack in your go-bag in case of an emergency

When the ground shakes in Southern California it's a reminder to prepare for an emergency. One of the easiest things to do is to prepare a go-bag."You may lose a lot of stuff in an earthquake," said Deputy Director of Emergency Management Lee Kaser. "To have that go-bag ready to go whether it's in your car or at your bedside could be a matter of life and death for your family."The idea is to have it stocked with supplies to get your family through the first 72 hours and readily available in case of an earthquake. "Batteries, and multiple batteries, different...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks

Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE

