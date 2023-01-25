Read full article on original website
As egg prices soar, farmers inundated with people looking for backyard chickens
With high egg prices, local farmers say they've seen an increase in the number of people looking to start a backyard flock of chickens.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital awarded $135 million in grant funding
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced today that Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) was awarded $135 million in grant funding through the Children’s Hospital Bond Act of 2018. The grant of voter-approved bond funds was awarded by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA), which is chaired by Treasurer Ma.
News-Medical.net
$2 million grant to help identify and avert threats for students in rural Missouri schools
As school safety remains a critical issue for students, teachers and families, researchers at the University of Missouri are using a $2 million grant from the Department of Justice to help identify and avert threats students or others may make on school grounds involving potential harm to themselves or others.
News-Medical.net
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
citynewsgroup.com
Redlands Community Hospital Recognized for Superior Outcomes in Orthopedic Surgery, Joint Replacement and Surgical Care
Redlands Community Hospital ranks among the top 3 in California for joint replacement and surgical care, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. Additionally, Redlands ranks in the top 5 in California for orthopedic surgery and is an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery Award recipient. To determine this year’s state ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas. Redlands Community Hospital is the only Hospital in California to receive America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for 12 years in a row (2012-2023).
News-Medical.net
California’s resolve questioned after it grants Medi-Cal contract concessions
California's decision last month to cancel the results of a long-planned bidding competition among commercial health plans in its Medicaid program has some industry insiders and consumer advocates wondering whether the state can stand up to insurers and force improvements in care for millions of low-income beneficiaries. In a backroom...
Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds
On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.
Millions of Californians Are About to Lose COVID Food Benefits; OC Braces for ‘Food Cliff’
Officials at food banks and pantries throughout California are worried about what they say is an incoming wave of residents in desperate need of food when additional federal benefits dry up in a couple months. It comes after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted what many community advocates and groups already knew:...
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
California witness describes fast-moving rectangle crossing evening sky
A California witness at Halfmoon Bay reported watching a fast-moving, rectangle-shaped object in the evening sky at 6:48 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
California warehouse boom comes with health, environmental costs for Inland Empire residents
In 1980, the Inland Empire was home to 234 warehouses. There are now more than 4,000, providing significant economic benefits for the region. But this growth also has consequences: more unhealthy air days in predominantly Latino communities. Following the release of a new report, a coalition is asking state leaders to intervene.
Augusta Free Press
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: Can American culture rethink itself past violence?
I had a passing moment of wonder the other day – as I read about the latest . . . you know, mass shootings. Troubled souls with guns. Big problem. My thought was simply this: What if . . .? And then I lapsed into uncertainty. What if . . . violence were not the simplistic and obvious – and only – solution to so many problems? Violence presents itself, in our imaginations (and in our games, in our movies, in our defense budget), as consequence-free, instantaneous and, for God’s sake, necessary. It’s the essence – it’s the definition – of empowerment.
More than a million undocumented immigrants gained driver’s licenses in California
Seven years after the Safe and Responsible Drivers Act gave undocumented residents a license to drive, the state is ready to expand its impact, but the law still has detractors.
What you need to pack in your go-bag in case of an emergency
When the ground shakes in Southern California it's a reminder to prepare for an emergency. One of the easiest things to do is to prepare a go-bag."You may lose a lot of stuff in an earthquake," said Deputy Director of Emergency Management Lee Kaser. "To have that go-bag ready to go whether it's in your car or at your bedside could be a matter of life and death for your family."The idea is to have it stocked with supplies to get your family through the first 72 hours and readily available in case of an earthquake. "Batteries, and multiple batteries, different...
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
California judge issues preliminary injunction blocking COVID ‘misinformation’ law: reports
A California judge issued a preliminary injunction against the 'misinformation' law, as five doctors challenge the law and claim it violates First Amendment.
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orange
A California witness at Santa Barbara reported watching an orange glow that lit up the sky followed by a bright, orange-colored object rising upwards at 3:47 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Loss of life is not recoverable’: California considers authorizing self-driving semi-trucks
Following years of pleadings from the autonomous vehicle industry, California officials are revisiting a statewide policy that prohibits self-driving semi-trucks and big rigs on its roads. Should California regulators decide to open the floodgates, two state legislators are pushing to limit any potential fallout. Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, on Thursday...
Huge plume of smoke visible near U.S. Mexico Border
You may have noticed a ginormous plume of smoke near Otay Mesa Saturday.
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching an orange ball of light “flying oddly” at 5:36 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
