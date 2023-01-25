Read full article on original website
El Paso nurses rally for safe staffing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area nurses from Las Palmas and Hospitals of Providence joined thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United (NNU) as they demanded the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients. NNU nurses emphasized this winter’s surge […]
El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso One of the Dirtiest Cities in the US, According to New Study
Here's a recent study you won't see the City of El Paso sharing on its social media. El Paso is a dirty city, and not in a sexy-time kind of way. More of a pollution and trash kind of way. That is according to a new study that names El Paso among the 50 dirtiest cities in the nation.
cbs4local.com
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
Need Your Chico’s Tacos Fix While In Austin? This El Paso Food Truck Can Help!
Chico’s Tacos….. IN AUSTIN?! Yup, however, some may even dare to say that these rolled tacos are even better than El Paso’s iconic Chico’s Tacos. I know, those are fighting words, but they came from my parents so please don’t start a fight!. A few...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
tourcounsel.com
Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas
We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
Former UTEP lineman Derron Gatewood takes coaching job at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly. The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach […]
KVIA
Fire breaks out at Valley Super Market in West El Paso overnight
UPDATE: Fire officials have confirmed that the flames started from an oven fire. A witness said that the El Paso Fire Department had to find a way in as the shop was closed at the time the fire was reported. A spokesperson for EPFD said that crews went in and...
PLANetizen
El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion
A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
KVIA
El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley
UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
El Paso News
Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
elpasonews.org
El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 11: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – Art Fierro’s DWI & Perjury
In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.
One San Jacinto Plaza lit purple in recognition of ‘International Holocaust Remembrance Day’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center (EPHM) has announced that One San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso will be lit in purple in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. EPHM is proud to participate with other organizations around the world to commemorate and educate […]
cbs4local.com
Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
4 of The Best Burgers in Arizona Are Only a Road Trip Away from El Paso
The Grand Canyon State isn't that far of a drive from El Paso. And if you find yourself traveling through Arizona and happen to be a burger lover, then you'll definitely want to check out this list of amazing burger places to try in Arizona!. The list has the top...
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KVIA
El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
