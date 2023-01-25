ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso nurses rally for safe staffing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso area nurses from Las Palmas and Hospitals of Providence joined thousands of registered nurse members of National Nurses United (NNU) as they demanded the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing crisis by providing safe numbers of nurses to care for patients. NNU nurses emphasized this winter’s surge […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- The El Paso veterans one-stop center on Diana Drive is a one-of-a-kind veterans center in El Paso. It offers everything from clinical counseling, substance abuse resources and peer support. ABC-7 learned in a few months the center will be moving from its current location in Northeast El Paso, to The post El Paso veterans one-stop center moving to new location appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Funeral service to honor late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will continue Friday. The funeral service will be at Abundant Church on 1000 Valley Crest starting at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by precession to Evergreen East Cemetery at 12400 Montana. At the cemetery, police honors will The post WATCH LIVE: Funeral service and burial underway for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Paseo Del Norte | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

We close with Plaza Paseo del Norte, a small shopping center where you can find practical stores, where you can buy just what you need for your home or wardrobe. In addition, it has some gastronomic options and social areas that you can enjoy. Leisure and entertainment: Living area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Former UTEP lineman Derron Gatewood takes coaching job at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly. The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach […]
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

El Paso Freeway Cap Linked to Road Expansion

A proposed freeway cap in El Paso, Texas could rejoin neighborhoods divided by Interstate 10, but could be tied to the freeway’s expansion, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. “The 2,300-foot-long deck would reconnect those communities, creating a new public space. According to illustrations published by the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation, the deck could include green space, athletic fields, pedestrian paths and other amenities.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

El Paso Talks: Season 1, Episode 11: Unmuted With Claudia Rodriguez – Art Fierro’s DWI & Perjury

In today’s Unmuted with Claudia Rodriguez podcast, Claudia discusses the driving while intoxicated charge against her former opponent, Art Fierro. She goes on to talk about his arrest warrant and speeding in a school zone. She then goes on to explain her ethics complaint against Fierro. Claudia also talks about Fierro’s appointment to the ethics commission and what it means. Claudia closes with the reminder that if Fierro does not take his oath of office again, it could result in his removal from office under state law.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash near US-54 south, Trowbridge causing delays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One of the collector-distributor lanes on US-54 south near Trowbridge is closed for a crash Friday. The Texas Department of Transportation says there is a minor backup. Law enforcement, the fire department and a tow truck are at the scene. No injuries were reported.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Zoo announces death of African Lioness

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 15-year-old African lioness named Zari has died, according to the El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens. According to the Zoo, staff euthanized Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further. “The name Zari means ‘Golden’...
EL PASO, TX

