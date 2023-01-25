Henrico County adding sidewalk to one side of Church Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A major road in the Short Pump area will soon look a little different — and be much safer for residents.

Henrico County is adding a sidewalk to the western side of Church Road to improve the safety of pedestrians and cyclists. It will go through a busy section of the Short Pump-area street — from Three Chopt Road to Morgan Run road.

The County is paying a little over $500,000 for the project, which was requested by the community and will include ADA-compliant ramps.

“Knowing the conditions of Church Road now, I think the sidewalk along the west side will improve safety with connection to nearby neighborhoods greatly,” said Capital Projects Manager Kristen Burton. “The County is very excited to get this project underway and we’re hoping the residents agree,”

The process of designing the sidewalk and getting the necessary permits is already underway. Construction is expected to start in July and the sidewalk is expected to be completed by next spring.

