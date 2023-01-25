ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMWC Men’s Volleyball set for first match

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The SMWC Men’s Volleyball Team will make history Friday night with their first ever match.

They will host Cornerstone at 7pm.

Head Coach Ian Harris along with his staff and players are excited to build a men’s volleyball program from the ground up.

“We definitely want to emulate what Sprint Football has done what softball has done, what track has done,” says Coach Harris.

“There’s a lot of great coaches here, there’s a lot of great athletes. This is a great college with a great athletic department and it’s just growing and is getting more successful. We are excited to have a small role in that.”

