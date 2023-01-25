Read full article on original website
Chamber Dinner Speaker Talks About Being Successful
WINONA LAKE - Chris Scheeren said he’s always been fascinated by how some of the best companies got to where they are and how they went about getting their success. Scheeren, partner with Blue Barn Berry Farm LLC and owner of Empowering Voices Inc., told those attending Thursday’s 111th Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, there’s no automatic formula for success.
Guest Speaker At WCHS Friday
Live Well Kosciusko, the Kosciusko Breathe Well Coalition and Warsaw Community Schools is welcoming Daniel Ament to Warsaw Community High School Friday at 2 p.m. His message will be delivered to a student audience in the WCHS Performing Arts Center and livestreamed to secondary classrooms, according to a news release from WCS.
Granger Community Church feeds local community with annual food drop
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Granger Community Church hosted it’s 21st annual food drop on Saturday morning. An event that supported more than 6,400 people by supplying food to fifteen local food pantries, three homeless shelters, and thirteen neighborhoods across Michiana. Not only is it a special event for the...
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County celebrates groundbreaking for Allen family home
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to kick off construction for a new home for the Allen family. Brooke Allen, a single mother of five, will live in the home with her four youngest children. For Allen, the home is...
Students head to Fort Wayne for Shrine Circus Friday morning
WARSAW — Third Graders from Warsaw Community Schools will visit the Shrine Circus, in Fort Wayne, on Friday. Warsaw students will be shuttled to the event on 21 school buses after meeting shortly before 9 a.m. at the R.P. store on U.S. 30. Third Graders visit the Mizpah Shrine...
Brandon L. Hepler
BOURBON – Brandon L. Hepler, age 52, of Bourbon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda Gard Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons, music, sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan; however, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
Melvin ‘Bud’ Bernard Stiffler
Melvin “Bud” Bernard Stiffler, born Feb. 25, 1930, in Burket, died on Jan. 21, 2023. Bud was the second of two boys and two girls born to Hugh and Beulah Lenora Reece Stiffler. Born and raised during the depression, Bud lived at the base of that one hill in Warsaw that was uphill both ways, a 10-mile walk from everything and always had hip deep snow on it. Year around. They were so poor the only thing he had to play with was his shoes (as he always said). So Bud did his best with what he had and developed a love of sports, a love that would continue throughout his whole life. Bud was a three sport athlete at Warsaw High School where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Upon graduating from Warsaw High School in the spring of 1948, he worked several jobs in the Warsaw area as well as continuing participating in sports. In 1950, Bud joined the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Northwest Health – La Porte Honors Exceptional Team Members
Northwest Health – La Porte has announced its Team Members of the Year, honoring individuals who were nominated by their peers for their outstanding performance and exemplary service. Keith Nichols, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health - La Porte, said this annual process has become a special tradition and a component of its efforts to celebrate caregivers and reinforce their top priority: delivering quality care and a great experience for each patient.
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
Ridley, Decker Named 2022 Woman And Man Of The Year
WINONA LAKE - The 2022 Kosciusko County Woman and Man of the Year were recognized Thursday night for their love for and commitment to the community. Barb Ridley and Allyn Decker were surprised with the awards respectively - sponsored by 1st Source Bank and Times-Union - during the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce’s 111th Annual Awards Dinner at Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake.
Fidel Miranda Vasquez
Fidel Miranda Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, died after a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 26, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
Betty J. Van Scoik
Betty Jean Barth Van Scoik, 92, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Vivian Chupp Barth. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik in Edwardsburg, Mich. He died in April of 2007.
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
New YMCA Program Offers Free Groceries For Those With Type 2 Diabetics
The Kosciusko Community YMCA announced a brand new program for type 2 diabetics called What Can I Eat. This nutrition-based support program is designed by the American Diabetes Association, fueled by Bento, and will work to help those in the community living with type 2 diabetes eat their way to better diabetes control, according to a news release from the YMCA.
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Indiana Conservation District 1 Officer of the Year
An Indiana Conservation District officer assigned to Marshall County has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has served in the Marshall County area since 2017. He performs normal duties as a field officer, as well as a division defensive tactics instructor.
Devon S. Dunnuck
MENTONE – Devon S. Dunnuck, 85, of Akron and Claypool area, passed at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at The Waters of Wabash East. Devon was born on Nov. 10, 1937, in Warsaw, to the late Donald and Gladys Snyder Dunnuck. He was married on July 2, 1955, in Tippecanoe, to Patricia Ann Lozier; she preceded him in death on June 5, 1994.
