Read full article on original website
Linda Arnold
3d ago
It's called It's Washington DC that has stopped parents from Is correcting There children 30 years ago that's why we have animals running loose today And the cops are not allowed to do anything Or they get sued I think the parasol to go to jail for what the kids are doing
Reply(3)
19
Sabra Kelly
3d ago
Police are told they can not do high speed chases if they endanger citizens they take that as they can't do their job. Retail theft can't get your inventory back its so twisted and wrong.
Reply
11
Thomas Anderson
2d ago
This is why these kids do what ever they want stealing cars shooting at a citizens home .911 was called but again their a no show they were in a stolen car driving off in the night to look for other opportunities .it's like the wild western Washington.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
SPD arrests man for breaking into a home, filling up the tub, taking a fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE - Police arrested a man on Friday after he broke into a home in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood, and took a bath. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:00 p.m., a woman called 911 after she returned to her home to find one of her windows completely shattered, and an unknown man inside.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
q13fox.com
1 dead after shooting in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood, police investigating
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near the corner of 5th Ave NE and NE 42nd St. at around 11:00 p.m. When...
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
q13fox.com
Mother and daughter arrested for carjacking in Renton parking lot
RENTON, Wash. - A mother and daughter were arrested for carjacking, attempted kidnapping and attempted assault in a Renton parking lot on Tuesday. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), at around 9:00 p.m. Monday night, police were dispatched to the parking lot near the Fred Meyer’s on Renton Center Way SW for reports of a carjacking.
q13fox.com
Dispatch call reveals more details of woman hit, killed by patrol car as SPD remains tight-lipped
SEATTLE - FOX 13 has obtained the audio of the dispatch call leading up to the moment a Northeastern University student was hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle. 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police car at the intersection of Dexter Ave. N and Thomas St. in the South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police said the officer driving the patrol vehicle was responding to a priority one call when the incident happened.
Tacoma man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2018 racially-motivated assault
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Tacoma man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in federal court last year to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a December 2018 racially-motivated assault. Jason DeSimas, 45, was one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest who punched...
q13fox.com
Puyallup standoff suspect appears in court
2 Puyallup Police officers were shot during the hours-long standoff. Court documents say the suspect shot at them with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.
Police searching for suspect in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday. Shortly before 11:15 p.m., police were called to Eighth Street Northeast near Auburn Way North, not far from the Fred Meyer store. When officers arrived, they found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Medics...
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
Woman Was On Crosswalk When Seattle Police Car Struck, Killed Her
Jaahnavi Kandula was remembered as 'a stellar student and a delightful and effervescent human being.'
Suspect in Auburn attempted kidnapping of barista pleads not guilty
AUBURN, Wash. — The suspect charged in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Matthew William Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail for the alleged crime on Jan. 16. On Jan. 16 just after 5 a.m. a barista working alone at an Auburn...
q13fox.com
Police searching for suspect who stole 'romantic pleasure accessories' from Silverdale Lovers store
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a suspect who burglarized an adult store and stole "romantic pleasure accessories." According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 1:00 a.m. to the Lovers Store in Silverdale. The suspect forced open a door and stole goods.
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in Auburn shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said. After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene...
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
Comments / 68