Tacoma, WA

Linda Arnold
3d ago

It's called It's Washington DC that has stopped parents from Is correcting There children 30 years ago that's why we have animals running loose today And the cops are not allowed to do anything Or they get sued I think the parasol to go to jail for what the kids are doing

Reply(3)
19
Sabra Kelly
3d ago

Police are told they can not do high speed chases if they endanger citizens they take that as they can't do their job. Retail theft can't get your inventory back its so twisted and wrong.

Reply
11
Thomas Anderson
2d ago

This is why these kids do what ever they want stealing cars shooting at a citizens home .911 was called but again their a no show they were in a stolen car driving off in the night to look for other opportunities .it's like the wild western Washington.

Reply
10
 

