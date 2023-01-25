Read full article on original website
progressivegrocer.com
Food Lion, Novant Health Introduce Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
Food Lion and Novant Health have teamed on a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, N.C. The Food as Medicine program gives qualified participants access to nutritious food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot, Food Lion will distribute almost 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable nutritious food. Qualified patients will be determined partly through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
whqr.org
NHRMC chief physician executive out as Novant’s two-year layoff moratorium ends
On Wednesday, Dr. Philip Brown announced that, as of the beginning of this week, he was no longer employed by Novant Health. Brown served as New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s chief physician executive and executive vice president. He was formerly the hospital’s chief of staff but took on a more public-facing role as NHRMC’s chief community impact officer after Novant completed its purchase of the hospital two years ago. In that role, Brown was outspoken on housing, food insecurity, and other issues affecting marginalized and low-income residents.
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WECT
New resource event designed to help the homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
NC hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials say they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
WECT
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
multihousingnews.com
Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community
Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
An honor for the fallen
At a farm in central Sampson County, troopers are perched atop meticulously manicured Percheron horses, a casket draped in the American flag i
WECT
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County. “The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”
foxwilmington.com
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that...
whqr.org
NHC struggles with its library's growing homeless population. Plus, the reality of fentanyl exposure risk
On today’s episode, we’re unpacking the latest on the county’s effort to address homelessness — specifically, the growing population of unsheltered people congregating at the downtown Wilmington library. Plus, a look at an ongoing trend of law enforcement officers being exposed to fentanyl. It’s a powerful opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin — but is it strong enough for trace amounts on the skin to knock someone out?
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
WECT
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came down...
WECT
UNCW Esports program reaches 600 students, receives funding for lab, paid positions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Around 600 students at UNC Wilmington have shown interest in online gaming, also known as Esports. The university hopes to take the program to the next level with the recent announcement of $300,000 in funding over the next three years. Student Ariana Curtis says the program...
WECT
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people showed up at the MLK Center in Wilmington Friday for a chance at a fresh start. Port City United hosted an event called Fresh Chance Friday to help people expunge charges on their records and connect them with dozens of employers. “With being...
