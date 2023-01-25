ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Food Lion, Novant Health Introduce Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

Food Lion and Novant Health have teamed on a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, in Wilmington, N.C. The Food as Medicine program gives qualified participants access to nutritious food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot, Food Lion will distribute almost 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable nutritious food. Qualified patients will be determined partly through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
whqr.org

NHRMC chief physician executive out as Novant’s two-year layoff moratorium ends

On Wednesday, Dr. Philip Brown announced that, as of the beginning of this week, he was no longer employed by Novant Health. Brown served as New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s chief physician executive and executive vice president. He was formerly the hospital’s chief of staff but took on a more public-facing role as NHRMC’s chief community impact officer after Novant completed its purchase of the hospital two years ago. In that role, Brown was outspoken on housing, food insecurity, and other issues affecting marginalized and low-income residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New resource event designed to help the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count. A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County. “This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

Olive Tree Acquires North Carolina Affordable Community

Upgrades are in store for the 1940s-vintage property. Olive Tree Affordable Housing, a subsidiary of Olive Tree Holdings, has completed its purchase of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit affordable townhome community located at 1591 Lake Branch Dr. in Wilmington, N.C. The buyer acquired the property from The NHP Foundation, according to Yardi Matrix.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

NHC struggles with its library's growing homeless population. Plus, the reality of fentanyl exposure risk

On today’s episode, we’re unpacking the latest on the county’s effort to address homelessness — specifically, the growing population of unsheltered people congregating at the downtown Wilmington library. Plus, a look at an ongoing trend of law enforcement officers being exposed to fentanyl. It’s a powerful opioid, 50 times stronger than heroin — but is it strong enough for trace amounts on the skin to knock someone out?
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away. “Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came down...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy