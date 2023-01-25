Read full article on original website
Enforcement and cleanup at Teichert Ponds set to begin next week
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico will begin their enforcement and cleanup efforts of the homeless camps at Teichert Ponds beginning next week. In a press release sent to Action News Now, City Manager Mark Sorensen detailed the weeks-long process of talks and discussion between the City of Chico and the plaintiffs involved in the Warren v. Chico settlement.
krcrtv.com
A Winter Weather Advisory and gusty winds expected for the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Meteorologist Bryan Scofield says that colder temperatures can be expected in the Northstate over the weekend and for the week beyond. A lot of the area saw sunny days and temperatures even as high as the 60s recently, but Scofield says not to put your winter coats in storage just yet.
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County conducts Point in Time count of the homeless
The Chico Housing Department believes the numbers will look different this year because of the reinstated no camping ordinance, and more people have moved into shelter. Butte County conducts Point in Time survey of the homeless. The Chico Housing Department believes the numbers will look different this year because of...
actionnewsnow.com
Bakery bounce-back: Chico's Tin Roof bakery is back in the bread making business
Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough. Tin Roof bakery is producing bread three days a week again after being bought out by West Coast Sourdough, but don't worry, they are still using the original Tin Roof bread recipes.
chicosol.org
First shooter in police killing sued multiple times
Anthony Lara, the Gridley police officer who fired first in the fatal shooting of a man in mental crisis, has been a defendant in at least two lawsuits claiming excessive force and civil rights violations. Lara initiated police gunfire that on Jan. 2 killed Baltazar Rubio, 43, of Gridley, who...
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after robbery of juvenile in Chico on Saturday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department have arrested two individuals they say were involved in the robbery of a juvenile victim last weekend. At approximately 7:23 p.m. on January 21, the Chico Police Department received a report of a robber that had occurred in the area of Hooker Oak Avenue and Madrone Avenue in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Reported records breach could impact more than 3,500 patients at Chico Immediate Care
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Immediate Care Medical Center, Incorporated (CICMC) is informing the public of a security incident that may have impacted more than 3,500 of it's patients last year. According to officials, the investigation of the security incident revealed that a former employee of the clinic who had access...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen truck crashed into home in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A late night crash woke up two homeowners in Oroville late Thursday night. The crash happened around 1 a.m. at a home on Galaxy Avenue and Kelly Ridge Road. Action News Now spoke to the homeowner, who said he and his sister were about to go to bed when the crash happened.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 reopens after three-car collision caused shutdown of the highway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:30 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 99 is back open Wednesday evening after a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 162 East shut down the highway. CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now that Highway 99 reopened at approximately 5:02 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Repeat drunk driver sentenced in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced to five years of formal probation supervision and alcohol monitoring after serving two months in jail. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen of Chico pleaded no contest to four separate DUI offenses and a misdemeanor offense of attempted criminal threats between September and November of 2022.
krcrtv.com
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Police arrest man after finding unregistered shotgun, meth pipes in vehicle
PARADISE, Calif. - A man was taken into custody by Paradise Police Thursday night after officers say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a unregistered shotgun. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Officer Wood with the Paradise Police Department initiated a traffic stop on...
