tspr.org
Galesburg mayor to host community center discussion
The next step for a proposed community center in Galesburg is to decide what services will be offered there. This comes after the city council approved issuing $5.3 million in bonds to fund a large portion of the project. “We definitely want the center to be a place that’s utilized...
tspr.org
Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg
The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 19-25, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 19-25, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
1470 WMBD
Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
Knoxville’s first female superintendent excited to be ‘coming home.’ Meet Andrea Guerrero
Knoxville District 202’s new superintendent of schools will make history when she starts the job this summer. Dr. Andrea Guerrero was approved as Knoxville’s next superintendent Monday, making her the first woman and first Mexican-American ever appointed to the position. A 1992 Galesburg High School graduate, Guerrero is...
foxillinois.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
25newsnow.com
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
