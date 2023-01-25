ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

Galesburg mayor to host community center discussion

The next step for a proposed community center in Galesburg is to decide what services will be offered there. This comes after the city council approved issuing $5.3 million in bonds to fund a large portion of the project. “We definitely want the center to be a place that’s utilized...
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg

The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
GALESBURG, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
KBUR

BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
BURLINGTON, IA
1470 WMBD

Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen

PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city

Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
GALESBURG, IL
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
PEKIN, IL
foxillinois.com

Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
WQAD

Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media

MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
BURLINGTON, IA
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy