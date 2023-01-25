Boone Electric Cooperative assists with power outages in southern Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Boone Electric Cooperative sent eight linemen and four trucks Wednesday morning to help restore outages at Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown, according to a press release.
Snow affected parts of Mid-Missouri on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The storm in southern Missouri caused outages for about 41,000 electric cooperative members.
Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative in West Plains, and Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown, had about 13,600 members without power early Wednesday, according to a press release.
The post Boone Electric Cooperative assists with power outages in southern Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .
Comments / 0