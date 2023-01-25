ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, MO

Boone Electric Cooperative assists with power outages in southern Missouri

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3DWu_0kRM3VAz00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone Electric Cooperative sent eight linemen and four trucks Wednesday morning to help restore outages at Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown, according to a press release.

Snow affected parts of Mid-Missouri on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The storm in southern Missouri caused outages for about 41,000 electric cooperative members.

Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative in West Plains, and Black River Electric Cooperative in Fredericktown, had about 13,600 members without power early Wednesday, according to a press release.

The post Boone Electric Cooperative assists with power outages in southern Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Out-of-state crews assist with power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday.  “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gas Prices Jump Again

(Missourinet) Gas prices in Missouri are spiking again. The price for regular-unleaded jump 20 cents a gallon overnight Wednesday in some locations. The statewide average is now $3.18 a gallon – nearly 50 cents a gallon higher than it was a month ago when it was $2.69 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price is in Ripley County in southeastern Missouri at $2.99 a gallon. Joplin and St. Joseph also have relatively low gas at around $3.14 a gallon. The highest gas price in Missouri is in Jefferson City at $3.39 a gallon.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Winter storm causes power outages across southern Missouri, mid-Missouri linemen respond with assistance

Portions of Missouri are dealing with widespread power outages after the winter storm. Although the majority of outages are reported in southern Missouri, some have stretched into the central Missouri area. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports the hardest hit areas in mid-Missouri are reported in Crawford, Dent, and Texas counties, with more than 1,000 customers without power in each county on Wednesday night. Power outages were also reported in Camden, Dallas, Franklin, Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski counties.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Over-the-road trucker from California state seriously injured in fiery crash near Rolla

A California state man is seriously injured when two semis collide in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gureet Singh, 24, of San Raymon, California, was driving on I-44 just northeast of Rolla on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. The patrol says Singh struck the rear of another semi, causing his semi to catch on fire.
ROLLA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Mid-Missouri receives less snow than expected

The mid-Missouri area escapes the worst of a predicted winter storm. Forecasts indicated that Cole County could get around four inches of snow. But the area only received about two inches of snow. The National Weather Service says warm air slowed the transition from rain to snow, lowering snowfall totals. The snow tapered off before 9:00 a.m. and Jefferson City schools were in session.
COLE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year

While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Snow Totals and Road Updates: Winter Storm Hits The Ozarks

Snow totals across the Ozarks range from one inch to 12 from a winter storm that hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., many highways in southwest Missouri have been cleared of snow. The exceptions are partly to mostly covered roads in the southeastern Ozarks where the most snow fell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week

TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong

Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy