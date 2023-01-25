Read full article on original website
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
Council on American-Islamic Relations calls for independent investigation after Tracy teen shot by police
TRACY, Calif. — The Sacramento Valley/Central California office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and members of the community are calling for an independent, transparent investigation hours after a teenager was shot by a Tracy Police Department officer Friday. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in the area of...
Highway 26 crash leaves 2 people seriously injured, including a young child
SACRAMENTO — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Highway 26.Calaveras Consolidated Fire says that at 2 a.m., a black pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 26 and Lower Doubletree Road in Calaveras County Friday night, leaving two people, including a young child, with serious injuries.First responders later learned that the victims were from Stockton and later transported them to trauma centers in the Valley.First responders, which included Calaveras Consolidated Fire and San Andreas Fire, were denied an air ambulance due to the heavy fog in the area impacting visibility. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Man killed in Stockton Interstate-5 shooting
(KTXL) — At least one man was killed in Stockton following a shooting on Thursday along Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. Officers received calls of a possible medical emergency at 9:04 p.m. and when they arrived on scene of northbound I-5 and March Lane they located one man who had […]
Dog tags, military medals among stolen items found in Valley Springs
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A tip from a citizen led to the arrest of a Lodi woman accused of stealing mail, military medals and dog tags, officials with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. On Jan. 19, deputies found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs unconscious in the...
Abandon house catches fire in Merced
The Merced Fire Department is investigating an abandoned house fire on San Jose Avenue.
Family of dog tased to death by Lodi Police calls for justice
LODI, Calif. — Aline Galeno was very close to her nearly three-year old pet Husky Enzo, describing him as "loving" and "so goofy." Tuesday, shortly after 3:00 p.m., Lodi Police say they received a report of a dog chasing a family with young children into their home on Sandpiper Circle and trying to bite them.
San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
Officer shoots knife-wielding minor in Tracy, suspect in 'serious condition'
TRACY, Calif. - A teenager was shot by Tracy police and remains hospitalized in serious condition, officials said. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Foxtail Way and Silver Tail Place on reports of a "suspicious circumstance" between two males. Officials said a person who called law enforcement reported one male was chasing another with a knife.
Woman fleeing deputies drives into ditch in San Joaquin County chase
STOCKTON -- A 39-year-old woman who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit throughout San Joaquin County in a stolen vehicle was arrested Wednesday after she lost control and crashed into a ditch, according to the county Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stockton resident Jennifer Zamora, who was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on Wednesday night. The Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to stop a confirmed stolen car in the area of state Highway 99 West Frontage Road and Morse Road north of Stockton at about 2:45 p.m. Deputies allege that Zamora led them...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
California Highway Patrol: Investigation opened after fatal Stockton shooting
STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a fatal Thursday night shooting.According to the California Highway Patrol, at roughly 9:04 p.m., units responded to the area of Northbound I-5 and March Lane about a call about a possible medical emergency.When they arrived, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found inside a 2003 Chevy Tahoe.The victim was transported to the San Joaquin County Hospital where he died.CHP believes the shooting was an isolated incident and a suspect has not been arrested.Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6580.
Driver lands in sinkhole despite road closure signs, Tracy police say
A driver crashed into a sinkhole in Tracy despite road closure notices nearby, according to Tracy police. Police posted photos Thursday showing a car immobilized at the point where Kasson Road had washed out in Tracy. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
1 killed in freeway shooting in Stockton, officials say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed after a freeway shooting in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division. The shooting was reported around 9:05 p.m., CHP said. A vehicle with a driver and passenger was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 just south of March Lane when someone shot at it, hurting one of the two. It is not known at this time if it was the driver or passenger.
Three separate robberies occur throughout the day in Stockton, police says
(KTXL) — Three separate robberies occurred on Thursday in the city of Stockton, the Stockton Police Department stated in a Facebook post. — Video Above: Police investigating a shooting in Tracy neighborhood According to the police department, one robbery occurred in the 9000 block of Davis Road around 11:50 a.m. Police said that a man […]
Franklin, Sharrin
Sharrin Franklin, born May 25, 1939 in San Francisco passed away Jan. 24, 2023. She volunteered at the Senior center, and owned and was the bookkeeper at S&W Freight Service. She loved camping within RV with her husband (Warren passed in 2005) and loved her cat Lukas. Date of Death:...
Man Crashes Motorcycle While Drug House Is Busted
Burson, CA — A multi-agency drug bust in the 10000 block of Camanche Parkway in Burson led to three arrests on drug and theft-related charges. SWAT teams in Calaveras and Amador counties were involved, along with the CHP, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Air Operations. A search...
Rife, Billie
Billie “Bill” Lee Rife, Born March 3, 1928 in Kearny, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Our Lady of Perpetual Nursing in Stockton, California. Private burial was in Dudley Cemetery in Greeley Hill, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of Death:...
Unconscious Woman In Vehicle At Shopping Mall No Medical Emergency
Valley Springs, CA – A caller recently reported an unconscious woman inside a parked vehicle at a Valley Springs shopping center, but it was no medical emergency. Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies headed to the Valley Oaks Center strip mall off Highway 26 in Valley Springs. There they found 36-year-old Rehnee Briggs of Lodi slumped over the vehicle’s center console. After waking her, deputies found no medical emergency, but noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark.
Del Grande Dealer Group Acquires Audi Modesto
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, continues to expand its footprint in Northern California with the acquisition of Audi Modesto. This acquisition adds a stellar premier brand with industry-leading design and innovation, which includes Audi’s all-electric e-tron vehicles, expanding DGDG’s EV offerings for guests throughout Northern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005278/en/ Del Grande Dealer Group’s newly acquired Audi Modesto, located at 4151 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
