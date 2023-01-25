Read full article on original website
SFGate
New Arizona GOP chairman solicits election deniers to secure spot
PHOENIX - The Arizona Republian Party, reeling from statewide drubbing in a historic stronghold, chose a new leader Saturday who managed to hold together a coalition of activists from warring factions. Jeff DeWit, the former state treasurer who worked as chief operating officer for former president Donald Trump's presidential campaigns,...
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
SFGate
Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
Couple found dead in Death Valley after apparent murder-suicide, officials say
The first homicide in the park in modern memory happened in 2020.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
SFGate
CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in. Connecticut...Rhode Island... Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington. Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for. the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * ADDITIONAL...
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas,. including the following county and parishes, in northwest. Louisiana,...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...A FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT INTO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday night into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other. sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS...
Lenticular cloud atop Calif.'s Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California's Mount Shasta on Jan. 22.
