ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Things We Swore We'd Never Do As Parents, And Then Did Anyway

By Marie Holmes
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rT75g_0kRM34fr00

We’ve all been there: You’re tired, you’re overwhelmed, then one of your kids makes a move and it’s the final straw. Words you’d sworn you’d never use as a parent slip right out of your mouth.

Or maybe you find yourself reevaluating your priorities. Restricting junk food or screen time might not be your No. 1 goal every day.

It’s good to be thoughtful about your intentions as a parent, but you don’t want your expectations to be so rigid that they can’t bend to accommodate the moment you’re facing, or the child in front of you.

“Parenting is not static,” New York psychologist and parenting coach Sarah Bren told HuffPost.

“It requires a great deal of learning, adapting, iterating and tolerating messy growth (our kids’ and our own). It rarely looks in real life the way it all played out in our fantasy,” she explained.

Whether others are doing the judging, or we’re doing it ourselves, it’s important to remember that no one moment determines our worth as parents.

Cindy Graham , a psychologist in Maryland, told HuffPost, “Oftentimes we think the goal of parenting is to raise happy, healthy, well-adjusted kids. We sometimes forget that parenting is also about learning to show grace — to ourselves and our children — and teaching kids to show grace. You will say things you never thought you would, so learn to apologize effectively and make amends.”

If you’ve ever felt alone in not living up to your own parenting expectations, read on. We asked parents what things they promised themselves they would never do — and then did. We’d bet that every parent can relate to at least one of these scenarios.

Feeding

“I swore my kids wouldn’t ever eat McDonald’s. Sometimes I just don’t have it in me to cook.” — Patty Van Laar

“That I wouldn’t cook separate meals for them, they would eat what we eat. Uhhhh, yeah. So what’s it gonna be tonight, kids? Chicken nuggets or mac ‘n’ cheese? Honestly, it’s because I have yet to figure out how to cook a meal worthy of adults that can also be on the table by 6 p.m. I work full time 9-5 and the kids deserve to eat at a time that matches their schedule and hunger. Just not enough hours in the day!” — Beth Carchia

“Breastfeed beyond a year. Had no idea that babies don’t just wean themselves. My boys nursed till 2-and-a-half!” — Jean Wolfers-Lawrence

“Hot dogs.” — Sara Biehl Horsman

“I swore I would always have candy out, free for the eating. Needless to say, I didn’t do that!” — Gretchen Kuiper

“Eat dinner at 8 p.m., because of kid activities and practices. I never thought we would be that family so busy that dinner was at 8, on a school night. Yet it’s the norm for a lot of the year now and I’m just fine with it.” — Renee Colleen

“We were gonna eat dinner together every day at the table! With no electronics! Sigh.” — Katie Morris

Sleeping

“I swore that my children would never sleep in my bed, they would always sleep in their cribs. My son turns 9 in April and only stopped sleeping in my bed regularly last year.” — Desiree Dalby

“Co-sleep. I thought you just let them cry and figure it out — till I was working two jobs while my husband worked night shift and I needed to sleep. I started at 2 years old and don’t know why I didn’t start sooner. He slept and I slept. We did that till he was 6/7 and we transitioned him back to his room.” — Amanda Krieger Royer

“My first was sleeping in her room by the age of 7 months! I thought I had aced this parenting thing. And then my second came and he slept in our bedroom every night (and in our bed at least three times a week) till he was 2-and-a-half years old!” — Michele Lempek Rosa

“Laying with them until they fall asleep.” — Jordanna Oswald

Screen Time

“I would look at people in public and think, ‘There’s no way my kid will ever bring a tablet out in public.’ Me, ten years later, ‘A tablet is a must if we want to enjoy a dinner in public with our 2 year old.’ I completely understand and apologize to any parent I side-eyed ten years ago.” — Amanda Manley

Toys & Clothes

“I swore we wouldn’t have a playroom full of toys. I was steadfast that the children’s bedrooms were where their toys would go. They can just play in their rooms! Fast forward to when I have three kids and we’ve turned our dining room into a playroom. Our kids are little so we need them close by for safety reasons. There’s no way they can just play unsupervised in their rooms on the second floor.” — Betsey Niebauer

“I said that I’d never dress my kids in clothing that had characters/TV shows on them, i.e., ‘Paw Patrol,’ Spidey, etc. I said my kid wasn’t going to be a walking advertisement. This lasted until I saw how excited and happy it made them to wear a shirt with Chase on it.” — Catherine C.R.

Discipline

“I swore I’d never say, ‘because I said so.’ Well, I have like 10 minutes a day of ‘me time’ and I’m not using it to repeat the same stuff I already told you in another conversation. I’m the parent, you’re the kid, sometimes you’re gonna have to live with that as an answer.” — Rachel Bowie Mace

“I swore I’d never have one of ‘those’ kids, the ones having a tantrum in the grocery store because you wouldn’t buy them Twizzlers or a toy. So naive!” — Jennifer Streng

“I never thought I’d tell my kid to not speak to me as if I were his friend (something my own mother would say to me) and the words have definitely come out of my mouth!” — Naomi Raquel

“I swore I would never yell at them. Well, let me tell you, I had no idea in my early 20s just how frustrating parenting is, and boy oh boy, have I screamed and yelled. I wish I didn’t, but it happens.” — Danielle Butler Shearin

The Leash

“I remember saying how ridiculous the kid leashes/harnesses/backpacks/ bracelets were. Oooh, I was so judgy. Anyway, life gave me a runner at 15 months old, so naturally we were using a backpack harness and I did get the dirty looks, but aw well, he’s alive and well.” — Cindy Montalvo

“My first son was chill, but my second son? Not so much. That kid would have run out into traffic without a second thought. The leash was a godsend. I honestly didn’t care what people thought. It helped keep him alive.” — Amy Kristine

“I was sitting there judging all of those people that put their kids on a leash, like OMG, get a dog if you want to use a leash. Until my 14-month-old no longer wanted to be in a stroller and she was also a runner. So I needed a leash and some running shoes and off we went!” — Courtney Entersz Wenhold

Responses have been edited for style and clarity.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom teaches son a lesson in humility for bullying his less wealthy peers, takes away his fancy things

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Children from all walks of life interact with each other in the setting of a school. Research by the UNESCO Institute for Statistics has found that almost one-third of young teens worldwide have experienced bullying. One important factor for bullying was found to be the socioeconomic status of the students. Two out of five poor youth are bullied.
Upworthy

Mom throws gender reveal for her 6-year-old who came out as a trans girl

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2020. It has since been updated. A mom's heartwarming gesture of acceptance and love for her child had people's hearts overflowing with warm and gushy feelings. Zoe Lynn threw an adorable gender reveal for her 6-year-old trans daughter. Sharing photographs from the ceremony on Facebook, Lynn penned a powerful post detailing the many emotions and internal struggles they went through to get to this point. Although it was a shared journey for the family, this mother-of-two highlights that the only thing that mattered through it all was letting her daughter know that she is loved exactly as she is.
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Upworthy

15 hilarious parenting comics that are almost too real

This article originally appeared on 07.11.16 Brian Gordon is a cartoonist. He's also a dad, which means he's got plenty of inspiration for the parenting comics he creates for his website, Fowl Language (not all of which actually feature profanity). He covers many topics, but it's his hilarious parenting comics that are resonating with parents everywhere. "My comics are largely autobiographical," Gordon tells me. "I've got two kids who are 4 and 7, and often, what I'm writing happened as recently as that very same day."
New York Post

I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’

When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
msn.com

A Man Who Is A Self-Proclaimed "Racist" Is Trying To Reconcile With His Own Mixed Daughter

Having a relationship with your parents is important. It is also important to have honesty between you and your parents, including the uncomfortable truths. KING 5 shared a video on their YouTube channel about a dad who claims he is racist even though he has a black daughter. Steve Ramey a man from Washington, was interviewed with KING 5 talking about how he came to discover that he was racist.
WASHINGTON STATE
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
HuffPost

HuffPost

258K+
Followers
14K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy