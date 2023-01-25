The actress, who got divorced from basketball star Carmelo Anthony in 2021, is back in the dating pool, but her son isn’t feeling it. Actress and TV personality La La Anthony, 40, has been single and back on the block for some time. During a candid talk with Jennifer Hudson, she discussed how “protective” her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her dating. On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson asked Anthony how her teenager feels about her getting back out there.

2 DAYS AGO