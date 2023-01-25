Read full article on original website
WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris
Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
WATCH: Nia Long On The Black Male Actors She Wants To Work With
In a sit down interview with Senior Entertainment Editor, Brande Victorian, Nia Long talks about working with Eddie Murphy on ‘You People’ and how she believes she’s at the right age to work with other Black male actors. Watch to find out who she wants to work with next.
WATCH: Celebrity Appearances On The Red Carpet From ‘You People,’ ‘Proud Family,’ & ‘Truth Be Told’
Premiere season is in full swing and the stars took to the red carpets across LA for feature films and TV Shows. Take a look at who showed up for the premieres of ‘You People,’ ‘Proud Family,’ & ‘Truth Be Told.’
Losing Both Of Her Parents Back To Back Shaped Former 'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Bey As A Mother
The TV and radio personality on her daughters inspiring her new children's book, her new life in LA, and what it's been like parenting while grieving her own mom and dad. The Charmaine you met on VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago in 2015 is not the Charmaine Bey of today. Her spice is still there, but she’s changed since becoming a mother–or at least her life has.
La La Anthony Says Her Son, Kiyan, ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her Dating
The actress, who got divorced from basketball star Carmelo Anthony in 2021, is back in the dating pool, but her son isn’t feeling it. Actress and TV personality La La Anthony, 40, has been single and back on the block for some time. During a candid talk with Jennifer Hudson, she discussed how “protective” her son Kiyan, 15, is when it comes to her dating. On a recent episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson asked Anthony how her teenager feels about her getting back out there.
Best New Music This Week: Chlöe Bailey Unveils Official Video For “Pray It Away”
The track is slated to appear on her upcoming solo debut ‘In Pieces,’ which will be released in March. As time progresses, Chlöe Bailey’s popularity continues to rise. Last year, she released three successful singles – “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and the Latto-assisted “For the Night” – as was featured on several others. In her quest to conquer 2023, the multi-talented artist returns with a brand new single titled “Pray It Away.”
Fenty Kids: Rihanna Trademarks Children's Clothing Line
Toward the end of 2022, the singer and entrepreneur expressed interest in a children's clothing line. Looks like we might be seeing one soon. Word on the street is Rihanna has plans to launch a kids’ clothing line. The serial entrepreneur filed a trademark for the reported brand name “Fenty Kids” on January 20. Parents, aunties, and anyone buying gifts for kids can expect clothes, swimwear, footwear, baby bibs, booties, bibs, sleepwear and more.
Meet Frankie! Shemar Moore Gives First Look At His Newborn Daughter
“Already the love of my life! I’m a girl daddy!" Shemar Moore recently debuted his baby girl to the world! The actor shared the first photo of his newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post on Wednesday celebrating her arrival, with the caption, “FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!” the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. “Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY S—!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!”
