Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Former tight end calls new Panthers HC Frank Reich ‘really dangerous’ as play-caller
The Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. One of his former players thinks the move is a great one for the struggling franchise.
Former NFL player dies at age 25
The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL. Former Detroit #Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed Read more... The post Former NFL player dies at age 25 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement
Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25
Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The Detroit Lions, for whom Lemonier played in 2021, announced the news of Lemonier’s death Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/FL7BP71YhB — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 26, 2023 “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the team... The post Ex-NFL LB Jessie Lemonier dies – dead at age 25 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response To Speculation About His Injury
Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain is no laughing matter, but the phenom quarterback is maintaining a sense of humor through his recovery. Mahomes on Thursday was asked about fans and analysts online trying to diagnose his status based on footage of him walking around at practice. ...
Dak Prescott and His Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Secretly Broke Up
Dak Prescott is back on the market. According to Page Six, the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating. It was revealed that the couple split in March 2022 but have "kept it close to the vest." Page Six also says that Prescott has been casually dating.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Stunning Endorsement by Jerry Jones
It turns out the Cowboys owner has big plans for Dallas’s future, and McCarthy apparently is a major part of it.
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral
The NFL world is fascinated with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the rookie who came to San Francisco as the last... The post NFL Team’s Two-Word Scouting Report on 49ers Rookie Brock Purdy is Going Viral appeared first on Outsider.
Cheer on the 49ers in this discounted Nike George Kettle jersey
Plus, a promo code for free shipping on your order.
Breaking: Ex-NFL Running Back Lands Head Coaching Job
Former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is getting a second chance at being a head coach. On Thursday morning, Wheatley was introduced as the head coach of Wayne State's football team. Wheatley, 51, spent this past season as the running backs coach for the Broncos. It's safe to say he's ...
Sean Payton Shuts Down Report About How His Broncos Interview Went
The Super Bowl XLIV champion denied that his interaction with Denver went awry.
