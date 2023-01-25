ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Habitat for Humanity ReStore invites community to 16th annual celebration

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Habitat for Humanity ReStore (HHR) invited the community to celebrate their 16th anniversary of providing pre-owned home furnishings to the Amarillo community.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the ReStore location which is located at 2626 Paramount. According to an HHR press release, it is offering potential customers cake, punch, and 16% off everything in the store.

Officials stated that every purchase goes to support its mission which aims to eliminate substandard housing in the Amarillo community.

HHR added that if community members are not able to join but want to support, visit here.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

