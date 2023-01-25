ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature Orlando-area rescue dogs going the distance

By Matthew Moyer
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tukxc_0kRM1sM000
Double-tuff doggo Pickle will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

Five local rescue pups have gone the distance and will be competing in this year's all-star Puppy Bowl.

Look, you can have your Super Bowl and all that, but wouldn't you really prefer to watch Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXUNM_0kRM1sM000
It's go-time for DaVinci at this year's Puppy Bowl

This year's Puppy Bowl features 122 puppies from 67 shelters all around the country. That number includes six rescue puppies from the Orlando-area Florida Little Dog Rescue have gotten called up to the big game. And so DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble, Majesty, Penelope and Pickle will rep Central Florida on the national stage.

Puppy Bowl XIX airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for a very satisfying three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuimE_0kRM1sM000
Jimmy Kibble will eat your lunch

Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

