ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Sod Poodles partners with Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ilfG_0kRM1W8800

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with the Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that they will be joining Alpha Media USA-Amarillo in a three-year partnership with Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM as the flagship station and home of the Sod Poodles Radio Network.

According to a Sod Poodles press release, Panhandle Sports Star 102.9 FM will broadcast all 138 regular season games along with any postseason games through the 2025 season.

“We feel there are no two better broadcast brands in Minor League Baseball than the Sod Poodles and our broadcast team of Chris & Stefan Caray,” said Sod Poodles President & General Manager, Tony Ensor. “We could not be more excited to join Alpha Media USA-Amarillo and Panhandle Sports Star as the anchor of the Panhandle’s only full-time FM sports radio station. This partnership will not only allow us to deliver a tremendous product to our dedicated Amarillo fan base but will also help continue our push to reach many neighboring communities across the Panhandle region who support the Sod Poodles and frequent HODGETOWN in great numbers all summer long!”

Officials detailed that their agreement not only included game broadcast but also a 15-20 minute pre & postgame show that fans will be able to tune in on KVWE 102.9 FM. Panhandle Sports Star will offer fans a more in-depth look at the organization by highlighting players and coaches and also providing off-the-field content for fans.

“102.9 the Sports Star is very glad to become a part of the fabric of summer that the Sod Poodles have created in Amarillo and the Panhandle region,” said Cal Hall, Market Manager for Alpha Media USA-Amarillo. “From the moment we decided to create a 24/7 sports station for this area, the Sod Poodles were a part of our plan to provide the sports and information the fans in the Panhandle deserve.”

According to the release, all home radio broadcasts will be carried through the MiLB.TV broadcasts of all 68 regular-season Sod Poodles games played at HODGETOWN during the 2023 season.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: Leadership Amarillo & Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Since 1981, Leadership Amarillo & Canyon has educated and developed leaders in the area. According to Lisa Blake, executive director of Leadership Amarillo & Canyon, it is their mission to strengthen the community by providing leadership development. For over 40 years, Leadership Amarillo & Canyon has been helping educate members of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Kwahadi Dancers to host winter ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Kwahadi Dancers are set to host their 56th annual Winter Night Ceremonials at 7 p.m. on Saturdays, starting Jan. 28, at the Kwahadi Museum of the American Indian in Amarillo, located at 9151 I-40. Show performances include Saturday evenings from Jan. 28 through Feb. 18 with matinee shows at 2:30 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT endowment to benefit Pampa, White Deer students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday which will detail a new endowment for Pampa and White Deer students. According to officials, the $1.5 million dollar endowment was provided by a Pampa native as he wanted to “fulfill his late wife’s dream of establishing […]
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Children’s Home presented check from Xcel Energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Xcel Energy presented an $11,000 check to the Amarillo Children’s Home on Jan. 21. The “Xcel Linemen’s Rodeo” cookout challenge raised more than $6,000 and Xcel added another $5,000 to the donation. Belinda Crelia-Palacios, Amarillo Children’s Home executive director, said donations help them to take care of the children 365 days a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community members recognized for service at “Welcome Pardner!” monthly meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Community members were recognized Friday during the “Welcome Pardner!” monthly meeting. On Jan. 27, community members, along with KAMR Local 4 News Executive Producer and Anchor Jackie Kingston, were recognized for their service to the community. Kingston was recognized for her work as president of the High Plains Food Bank. Other […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates 16th anniversary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a celebration for its 16th anniversary on Saturday. Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a local furniture store that allows the community to shop for discounted furniture while also benefiting the community. Every purchase made at the store goes back to the nonprofit and allows them […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Today is ‘Caturday’, cat lovers are celebrating all over

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is “Caturday” in the online world if you were wondering why individuals are posting pictures of cats everywhere. Caturday is a holiday for cat lovers on the internet to share pictures, videos, stories, and facts about cats on a Saturday. According to Knowyourmeme.com, this holiday occurs once a month dating back to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT’s bachelor’s program for veterans ranks No. 1

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University reported that the university’s online bachelor’s program and MBA program for veterans in Texas ranked among the top in recently released rankings from the U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News & World Report magazine released its veteran-specific 2023 standings on Jan. 24 with […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chilly temperatures to start the week

Good evening, everyone! It was a wamer than normal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the west, around 18 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 39 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 20’s, 30’s, and 40’s range.  A Wind Chill Advisory has […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU reports stalking incidents on campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on numerous stalking incidents on campus that reportedly occurred between Spring 2022 and January 2023. Officials detailed that on Wednesday, the university received a report on these reported stalking incidents that allegedly happened on campus. Information on domestic violence and victim rights, along […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy