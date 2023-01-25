Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Door From Above: The Winter Fleet
The winter fleet sits in its overwinter harbor at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. Photo by Paul Haan.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay News Notes
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council has scheduled a Feb. 7 public hearing for a discussion of proposed revisions to the city’s zoning districts. The changes under consideration for single-family dwellings in R-2 and R-3 districts include a reduction of minimum lot widths from 70 to 50 feet and minimum lot size requirements from 7,500 to 6,000 square feet.
Door County Pulse
Push to Restore Potawatomi Tower Includes New Survey
A survey that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has opened until Feb. 13 asks members of the public whether they want to restore the Potawatomi State Park observation tower and add a helical ramp, or build a new tower with a helical ramp. It doesn’t ask whether the...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Common Council Backs Grant Application for Granary
On a 5-2 vote Jan. 17, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council approved a resolution to submit a Vibrant Spaces Grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) for completing the public restroom facilities that will be part of the renovation of the Teweles and Brandeis grain elevator on the city’s West Waterfront.
Door County Pulse
Clipper Skiers, Snowboarders at Mt. Ashwabay
Sturgeon Bay’s ski and snowboard team headed to northwest Wisconsin to compete Tuesday in a Northern Conference event at Mt. Ashwabay in Bayfield County. Clippers junior Tristan Brilla, who competed in his first action of the season this year, finished second among all snowboarders, picking up where he left off last year as a state qualifier.
