Services held to remember Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A community of friends, family and strangers gathered on Wednesday to remember the life of young Athena Brownfield . The 4 -year old from Cyril who investigators say was murdered on Christmas day.

Law enforcement arrested two caregivers – Ivon and Alysia Adams – amid the search for Athena.

Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on a first-degree murder complaint. Alysia Adams was charged with two counts of child neglect – one for failing to supervise Athena’s sister and another for failing to protect Athena from her husband.

State Sen. Roger Thompson officiated the funeral. Thompson said Athena loved her 5-year old sister Edina saying the girls were joined at the hip and this death has impacted everyone. Athena is said to have loved to color, “baby shark” and play dress up.

Authorities have not announced whether the remains are Athena’s.

