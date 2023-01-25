ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WRBI Radio

House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown

Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

ODOT: Traffic shift on US 50 scheduled through late spring

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a scheduled traffic shift in eastern Hamilton County as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project beginning next week. According to officials, the westbound U.S. 50 contraflow lane will be removed on Monday, Jan. 30 and a contraflow lane will be...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen on south I-75 in Camp Washington after vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes on south I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the three left lanes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on State Route 128 in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
HARRISON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County

The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash with injures reported on Pleasant Valley Road in Florence. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open along south I-71 near Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on south I-71 near Walnut Hills has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash delaying traffic on the interstate in Walnut Hills, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes

Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Contractor to impart lane restrictions on State Route 129

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Lane restrictions will be implemented on State Route 129 this week, according to the Butler County Engineer's Office. A contractor will impart lane restrictions on westbound State Route 129 on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officials say a contractor will be on-site...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police are shutting down eastbound I-74 at Beekman Street in Northside due to a crash, Friday morning.

Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Traffic is backed up to an hour. Stop and go traffic is backed up to Shepherd Creek Road exit. Traffic cameras operated by the Ohio Department of Transportation were used to report the crash near the Clifton Avenue overpass at 8:05 a.m. There is no timetable for when the crash will be cleared and police will reopen the interstate.

