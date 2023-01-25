SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO