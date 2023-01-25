Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
ABC 15 News
City honors eight former students who first integrated Chandler High School
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Eight former Chandler High School students are being honored and recognized for being the first group of Black students to integrate the school years before the historic Supreme Court decision. At the ripe age of 91, Willie Arbuckle has learned a lot in his lifetime. “The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
KTAR.com
4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Arizona Railway Day in Chandler
Calling all train lovers and history buffs! Come aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during Arizona Railway Day in Chandler. The celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. This family-friendly, free public event is hosted by volunteers of the museum.
SignalsAZ
ADOT Public Meeting on Grand Ave, 35th Ave Intersection Options
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public meeting as part of an ongoing study of proposed improvements to the Grand Ave intersection with 35th Ave and Indian School RD (known as the Grand-35 Study). The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening (Jan. 31), at Alhambra High School in Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Scottsdale Saved More than 38 Million Gallons of Water in 2022
The city of Scottsdale reduced municipal water use by 38 million gallons in 2022, following through on a commitment made last January in the face of worsening drought in the Colorado River basin. In January 2022, Scottsdale set out to reduce water use by at least 5% and asked residents...
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
ABC 15 News
ABC15 looks into what led up to deaths of teen girls found in water basin
MESA, Ariz. — ABC15 is looking into what led up to the deaths of two teenage girls who were reported as runaways from a Mesa group home in early January. Under state law, group homes and related facilities are limited in what they can and can’t do. In...
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe
Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House At High Speed | Tempe
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision with one vehicle into a house near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found a white pickup truck that had crashed at high speed and struck a house with the driver trapped inside.
Comments / 0