Tempe, AZ

statepress.com

ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation

An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 more Molotov cocktail incidents reported in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is again asking for the public's help after two more Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Celebrate Arizona Railway Day in Chandler

Calling all train lovers and history buffs! Come aboard and explore the glory days of local and long-distance travel on America’s railways during Arizona Railway Day in Chandler. The celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 E. Ryan Road. This family-friendly, free public event is hosted by volunteers of the museum.
CHANDLER, AZ
SignalsAZ

ADOT Public Meeting on Grand Ave, 35th Ave Intersection Options

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public meeting as part of an ongoing study of proposed improvements to the Grand Ave intersection with 35th Ave and Indian School RD (known as the Grand-35 Study). The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening (Jan. 31), at Alhambra High School in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Scottsdale Saved More than 38 Million Gallons of Water in 2022

The city of Scottsdale reduced municipal water use by 38 million gallons in 2022, following through on a commitment made last January in the face of worsening drought in the Colorado River basin. In January 2022, Scottsdale set out to reduce water use by at least 5% and asked residents...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school

PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

I-10 closed in both directions in Tempe

Models are trending toward better rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Rain amounts look light to moderate for the Valley. High country communities like Flagstaff could pick up 2-6 inches of snow. Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Arizona's Family caught up with Dave Kindig, who's...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
onscene.tv

Pickup Truck Crashes Into House At High Speed | Tempe

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision with one vehicle into a house near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found a white pickup truck that had crashed at high speed and struck a house with the driver trapped inside.
TEMPE, AZ

