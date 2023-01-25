ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village of Savoy deactivates snow routes

By Bradley Zimmerman
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy has ended its emergency winter weather declaration and, along with it, its snow routes.

The village activated the routes ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm, forbidding parking on a number of village streets, to allow for snow removal. As of 4:30 p.m., the declaration declared 24 hours earlier is now over.

On-street parking may resume along designated snow routes.

Gibson City Melvin Sibley school bus slides into a ditch

Additional information regarding the village’s snow and ice response, including a detailed listing and map of snow routes, can be found here .

WCIA

WCIA

