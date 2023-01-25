ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Sushi chef opening new restaurant at Hollywood Casino

TOLEDO, Ohio — After months of planning, a Toledo chef is opening another restaurant, this time at Hollywood Casino on Miami St. in east Toledo. Chef Kengo Kato will be opening his third restaurant in the city on Sunday, January 29. Shobu by Kengo will feature traditional sushi and...
TOLEDO, OH
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week's kickoff party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
TOLEDO, OH
Jing Chuan Toledo's Chinese Restaurant

In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
TOLEDO, OH
Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You

There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
DETROIT, MI
1/27: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast

Imagine It! - Prince Rupert's Drop - Jan. 28th, 2023. Dan and Carl are shattering glass in a unique way at Imagination Station, thanks to a parlor trick dating back centuries!. Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith has your Friday forecast and beyond.
TOLEDO, OH
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
BLISSFIELD, MI
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Rossford's Derek Vorst nominated for McDonald's All-Star game

Celebrity Chef Dean Sheremet on the benefits of cooking with propane. Celebrity Chef Dean Sheremet on the benefits of cooking with propane. Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and scattered snow showers returning this evening. Dan Smith has your Friday forecast and beyond.
ROSSFORD, OH
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
TOLEDO, OH
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI

