Sushi chef opening new restaurant at Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — After months of planning, a Toledo chef is opening another restaurant, this time at Hollywood Casino on Miami St. in east Toledo. Chef Kengo Kato will be opening his third restaurant in the city on Sunday, January 29. Shobu by Kengo will feature traditional sushi and...
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
Hittin’ the Town: Lots of fun to be had at Funagin’s in Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you are no doubt constantly on the hunt for ways to entertain the kids, and that can be tough to do during the winter months. There’s a great option in Sylvania that includes everything from roller skating to escape rooms.
Are the days numbered for Uncle John's Pancake House? Why we could soon see the end of an era
TOLEDO, Ohio — Uncle John's Pancake House has been stacking pancakes for 60 years, but business may soon come to a close as the west Toledo staple contemplates an offer to sell their location to the car wash next door. If sold, the property on Secor Road will be...
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
Jing Chuan Toledo’s Chinese Restaurant
In November of 1985 husband and wife, Shanteh and Pei Ying Sun, opened Jing Chuan on Secor Road in Toledo. The restaurant was based on Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine, giving rise to the first word of the restaurant’s name, Jing, after the Capital City of China, Beijing and the Mandarin offerings there, and the second word, Chuan, based on the culinary offerings of the Sichuan region of China.
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
1/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith has your Friday forecast and beyond.
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
Ohio YMCAs give free memberships to Special Olympics Ohio Athletes
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs and Special Olympics Ohio are partnering to provide free memberships to registered athletes and approved private providers who meet specific eligibility criteria. According to the Sandusky County YMCA press release, to be eligible, each SOOH athlete will be contacted by their...
Rossford's Derek Vorst nominated for McDonald's All-Star game
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and scattered snow showers returning this evening. Dan Smith has your Friday forecast and beyond.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
Student Stars: Lake High School junior earns dual associate degrees from Owens
Sixteen-year-old Genesis Rhodes, of Millbury, a College Credit Plus student at Lake High School since eighth grade, graduated summa cum laude from Owens Community College over winter break, earning associates degrees in science and arts. Rhodes, a junior at Lake, is also in the process of pursuing dual majors in...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
