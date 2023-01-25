ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU Health: Five clinics, behavioral health unit are closing

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE — ECU Health is closing five clinics, including its Snow Hill and Williamston locations, and its inpatient behavioral health unit after losing $46 million during the 2022 fiscal year, the health care system said in a news release.

The $46 million loss equaled an operating margin of 2%, and ECU Health said it was mainly due to having a “disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients” and the cost of travel staff.

“These decisions were made following a detailed review of patient census, nearby availability of similar services and staffing realities,” the Greenville-based health system said. “Importantly, the health system will work closely with patients to transition care to nearby locations.”

The clinics being closed include:

• ECU Health Family Medicine-Snow Hill. Positions relocating to ECU Health Multispecialty Clinic-Kinston or nearby ECU Health Physicians clinic locations.

• ECU Health Women’s Care-Williamston. Positions relocating to ECU Health Women’s Care-Washington or nearby ECU Health Physicians clinics.

• ECU Health Family Medicine-Jacksonville. Primary care positions relocating to ECU Health Multispecialty Clinic-Richlands, and cardiology positions relocating to ECU Health Duplin Hospital.

• Wilson Immediate Care. Immediate care services in Wilson will cease, and positions will transition to ECU Healthplex-Wilson. Same-day walk-ins for established patients will remain.

• ECU Health Family Medicine-Aurora. Positions relocating to ECU Health Family Medicine-Chocowinity or nearby ECU Health Physicians clinics.

The health system also announced it is closing its ECU Health North Hospital Inpatient Behavioral Health in Roanoke Rapids. The release said the unit was scheduled to close when a new behavioral health hospital opened in Greenville in 2025. An ongoing national labor shortage accelerated the closure, which goes into effect on Feb. 25.

The beds in the unit will be moved to the 144-bed behavioral health hospital that will be operated by Acadia Healthcare in partnership with ECU Health. The release said the 22 people working in the behavioral health unit will receive assistance identifying “roles within the health system for which they are interested and qualified.”

The hospital said patients will continue to have access to inpatient behavioral health care at ECU Health Medical Center, ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and other non-ECU Health locations. ECU Health North will work with patients and referrers as a result of this transition.

ECU Health North also will continue to evaluate patients in the emergency department for placement, or in need of inpatient behavioral health care.

The closures, combined with other cost-saving initiatives, are necessary to respond to the current states of health care nationally and statewide, according to the release.

“ECU Health continues to be vocal in its advocacy for funding programs such as Medicaid expansion and the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program, as well as other state and federal resources that are part of the solution to stabilize health care in rural communities,” the release stated.

“While ECU Health is cautiously optimistic one or both of these programs may come to fruition later this year, the health system must continue to evolve and optimize operations to ensure it is able to meet its mission now and into the future.”

The health system said it “will use various communications channels” to provide details about the closures, including sending a letter to the home address listed in patients’ records by the end of March.

