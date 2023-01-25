ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Supreme Court uphold election board decision in City Council race

By Terré Gables/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court is backing up a decision by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

According to officials, a candidate for Ward 2 City Council will not be on the ballot. Chris Cowden was set to run for City Council, but was disqualified due to not being a voter in the district for the required length of time. James Cooper is the current City Council member and will now only face off with two challengers Alexander DeShazo, 22, and Weston Storey, 32.

Ward 2 stretches from Northwest 23rd Street on its southern border to Britton Road. It includes Penn Square Mall and the Paseo Arts District.

Tracking an Arctic Cold Front with waves of frozen precipitation next week!

Here comes the Arctic Air! Arrives Saturday Night / Sunday. Then it’s below freezing all next week with waves of wintry precipitation! Expect significant accumulations of sleet / snow and some freezing rain. Also expect hazardous and dangerous travel conditions with sleet and snow accumulations on roadways which could lead to school closings next week.  […]
