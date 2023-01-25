Supreme Court uphold election board decision in City Council race

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court is backing up a decision by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

According to officials, a candidate for Ward 2 City Council will not be on the ballot. Chris Cowden was set to run for City Council, but was disqualified due to not being a voter in the district for the required length of time. James Cooper is the current City Council member and will now only face off with two challengers Alexander DeShazo, 22, and Weston Storey, 32.

Ward 2 stretches from Northwest 23rd Street on its southern border to Britton Road. It includes Penn Square Mall and the Paseo Arts District.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.