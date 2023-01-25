Read full article on original website
O'Brien County Conservation limits comp time
SUTHERLAND—O’Brien County Conservation employees will be eligible for significantly less compensation time as a result of board decisions at a Jan. 5 special meeting. The county’s conservation board voted to make director Travis Scott a salary-exempt employee with no pay increase effective Jan. 1. The decision makes...
Taking the plunge
Participants brave frigid water for the annual Polar Plunge. There is no dipping of the toes. In this particular case it’s an all-or-nothing affair. One by one daring folks from all over the country, and occasionally around the world, take their steps toward a hole in the ice of West Okoboji Lake.
Duo boosting business in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Dual directors in Rock Rapids keep the community's businesses steady and ready for the future. Angie Jager and Micah Freese run the town's Chamber of Commerce and economic development department, respectively, and their combined effort are central to progress in Rock Rapids. The pair's jobs approach their area...
Sioux Center hires HR, safety manager
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center will soon have Josh Mork help with not only human resource tasks but also safety once he begins May 1 as the human resources and safety manager. As Sioux Center Utilities manager Murray Hulstein explained at the Jan. 12 city council meeting that...
Moon River Auto takes off on former family property
DOON—Sometimes things have a funny way of turning out. Moon River Auto, founded by Dalton Lems in 2013, was running out of room as a salvage business and needed to relocate to a property that could handle its volume of parts inventory. “My dad used to own the original...
Sioux Center looking for more cops
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center Police Department wants to add one or two officers to its ranks to keep up with the city’s growth, according to police chief Mike Halma at the Thursday Sioux Center City Council meeting. Once that is done, the police department can determine if one...
EPA fines Sibley auto repair shop $30,000
SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Sibley auto repair shop must pay a $30,000 civil penalty for tampering with car engines to avoid emissions controls. Turbocharged Performance sold or installed at least 581 "defeat devices" in violation of the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release.
Frigid Fun
One way to keep warm during winter is to simply keep moving. Runners will do exactly that as they kick off their University of Okoboji Winter Games adventure with the annual 5K Fun Run. Check-in will be from 7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, and the starting gun goes off...
Off, Off Broadway co-founder remembered
SIBLEY—A N’West Iowa thespian group turns 50 in 2023 and is going as strong as ever. Off, Off Broadway was the brainchild of Sibley professionals Dr. Scott Helmers, Dr. William Hicks, attorney Frank Kennedy and publisher Peter W. Wagner in 1973, staging their first production, “The Fantastiks” in June of that year.
Lighting up the night
Burning of the Greens and Fireworks wraps up Saturday’s lineup. While the Firework Extravaganza and the Burning of the Greens hasn’t always been a part of the University of Okoboji Winter Games, they have been an integral part of the celebration for many years. “The first year for...
Rural Granville House Destroyed In Fire
Granville, Iowa — A house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday evening, January 26, 2023, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:15 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire at 4450 Nest Avenue, two miles east and one mile north of Granville.
Bundle of fun
Family fun is the name of the game at Camp Okoboji. Once again the camp will be hosting their annual Family FunFest during the University of Okoboji Winter Games. Family Funfest is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s a chance for families to have fun all together....
Rising Arrows update given at school board
SIOUX CENTER—At the Jan. 17 Sioux Center School District Board of Education meeting, Kinsey Elementary School principal Troy Lentell gave an update on continued talks to work with New Life Church in Sioux Center to provide a new summer learning program. It would be a new form of the...
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
Snow much fun
Iowa Lakeside Lab hosts family friendly event for Winter Games. Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting everyone to slide into some fun. The Sunday of the University of Okoboji Winter Games is a little quieter, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, and Iowa Lakeside Lab is inviting one and all to join in on the fun with their annual Soup and Slide event set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
Live Healthy members list sign-up reasons
SHELDON—Each year, multiple people and teams sign up to participate in Live Healthy Northwest Iowa. This year, there are 23 teams signed up for the activity and weight-loss competition with a total of 103 participants. Each participant has their own reasons for why they signed up. It may be...
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Vos: Hurd dies tragically in the 1888 blizzard
No one could have foreseen the future of small-town Sheldon in 1888 with a population of less than 2,000 residents and one-story wooden buildings in the business district. Sheldon was merely a frontier town in 1888. There were no clues that predicted the town’s future, nor did they realize Sheldon would make the transition from a small town to a city by the end of the year.
