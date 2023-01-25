Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Casa la Esperanza provides support to expecting mothers
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Expecting mothers in need of support can turn to a local organization for help. Casa la Esperanza has been assisting pregnant girls and women since 1997. The resource center briefly shut down during the pandemic but has been up and running since Sept. The center provides...
kgns.tv
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near. According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax. If people miss that date, they will have...
kgns.tv
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 15
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls dive into the latest baby news from Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton (13:39-20:33), the celebrity and influencer invasion in Dubai (20:33-30:44) and the 95th annual Academy Awards nominations (30:44-44:08). Plus, a new season of ‘The Bachelor’ premiered this week, catch their recap (44:08-58:06).
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
kgns.tv
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is making sure that special education students feel love at their respective campuses. UISD officials said the “Meet in the Middle” program helps special needs students interact with other students. Every month, the program hosts activities like reading, writing, and even in-school parades.
kgns.tv
Webb County celebrates 175 years
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - One of the largest counties in Texas is celebrating a major milestone. Saturday marks 175 years since Webb County was founded. The county covers cities such as Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Oilton, Mirando, Aguilares and Bruni. It also houses three school districts which include...
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
kgns.tv
Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three men are caught red-handed by authorities after allegedly breaking into a Laredo business Friday morning. Laredo Police received a tip at around 9 a.m. about suspicious activity outside an eight-liner business located at Park Street. When police arrived, one of the officers saw a man...
kgns.tv
United Middle School teacher named KGNS Teacher of the Month
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo teacher gets some well-deserved recognition for her hard work and dedication. Nikki Garcia was named as January’s Teacher of the Month. The seventh-grade reading teacher from United Middle School was nominated by several of her students’ parents. One parent said they are...
kgns.tv
Driver crashes through Laredo International Airport fence
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver lost control of his car on a winding road in northeast Laredo, crashing through a fence on airport property. Laredo Police received a call at around 2:30 a.m. They say a car had crashed into a chain-link fence off Jacaman Road on the north side of the Laredo International Airport. Both Laredo and airport police were on hand as the driver was pulled from the vehicle. They say the man, in his 20s, did not suffer any injuries and may have been traveling at high speed on the curve, losing control. The impact left a massive hole in the fence. The Laredo International Airport Police Chief, Francisco De Hoyos, said ”It’s about 50 feet of the fence line. We’re still conducting that part of the investigation for the damages to the property. Once we have all that information it will be provided later.”
kgns.tv
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 22-year-old man is rushed to the hospital after falling from a height. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 at around 1 p.m. at a business located at 114 Ross Khaledi Rd. The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 22-year-old man who was injured...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Illegal Migrants Discovered in Tractor Trailer
LAREDO (News Release) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents halted a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint. On Jan. 24, Border Patrol agents encountered a tractor-trailer at the primary inspection lane when a Service canine alerted to the tractor. Border Patrol agents referred the driver to secondary, where they conducted further inspection of the tractor trailer. Border Patrol agents discovered 16 individuals hiding in the sleeper area of the tractor trailer.
kgns.tv
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Threats of a hefty fine or even jail time seemed to have done the trick for at least five of the six witnesses in the lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. The individuals involved appeared before a judge to explain why they did not...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agents render aid to lost individuals
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents heled a group of lost individuals who needed medical assistance. The incident happened on Monday when agents received word that two individuals were lost at a ranch in Hebbronville. The caller told agents the person he was with was unconscious and in dire...
kgns.tv
County Judge gives update on Webb County Fairgrounds Construction
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County officials prepare for construction to start at the Webb County Fairgrounds. A groundbreaking ceremony initially took place at the fairgrounds before the pandemic in 2018. Now, Webb County Judge, Tano Tijernia, shares that construction is set to begin later this year at the site.
kgns.tv
Robert Eads named Executive Director of Boys and Girls Club of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A former Laredo City Manager is hired to oversee a multimillion-dollar organization. Robert Eads has been named the new Executive Director of the Laredo Boys and Girls Club. In a special called board meeting, the board voted to place Eads in the leadership role after a...
kgns.tv
Trial begins for City Council District Two lawsuit
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Day one of the trial to determine whether 51 people voted illegally in the district two race for city council is in the books. Two candidates both wanting to represent Laredo City Council District Two faced each other for the first time in court on Thursday.
kgns.tv
Judge rules Election Night results in District 2 race are official
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Visiting Judge Susan Reed has made a decision in the trial for the city council District 2 race. Judge Reed has determined that voting results will go down in the book as official, stating that the results on Election night will stand. It’s a major win...
Houston Chronicle
'My mommy hit me': Woman slapped her 3-year-old son for misbehaving
A woman has been arrested for slapping her 3-year-old son, according to Laredo police. Jocelyne Nicole Mendoza, 24, was served with an arrest warrant on Jan. 23 charging her with injury to a child. The case dates back to Dec. 1, when officers responded at about 3:52 p.m. to the...
