Englewood, FL

Where have all the fish gone?

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

How is the water quality and fishing in your neck of the woods? I hope you’re seeing more fish than I am in Lemon Bay. Southwest Florida fishing has changed a lot in my time. We’ve got a lot more people and expanding much more effort chasing the fish. The Gulf seems OK when weather allows us outside, but I am very concerned about our inshore fisheries.

We are blessed with a lot of areas to fish around here. We have a big estuary system that includes the lower Peace and Myakka rivers, Charlotte Harbor, Gasparilla Sound, Lemon Bay and the nearshore Gulf of Mexico. I can still find some fish to enjoy, but not everywhere.

Lemon Bay is my home water, and it’s really upsetting to me how few fish I’m seeing or catching in here. The “pet” snook at my marina are the most fish I’m seeing here. That’s so dishearteningly different from what I’ve become used to seeing over the years.

With the hurricanes, red tides, and roller-coaster economy, I don’t expect easy fishing. But when I can cover miles of previously productive water and come up empty, I worry. My efforts have been focused on the areas from Indian Mound to the Palm Island ferry landings.

What’s going on? The water quality appears to be fine, with no apparent algal blooms or nasty smell. Red tide reports have been OK, with mostly moderate and offshore blooms, and I’ve seen no dead fish lately. Our seagrasses are in bad shape, but that’s been true the last several years.

We can usually expect to find schools of ladyfish, a few pompano and Spanish mackerel about this time of year, along with scattered schools of trout and some redfish. Snook should surprise us on warmer days. This year it’s a dead zone. I’m not even finding catfish or pinfish.

How long will it stay this way? I couldn’t say. I expect to see fish moving back in any time, but I do not understand the lack of life right now. I’ve lived on Lemon Bay since 1986, and I’ve never experienced this lack of fish ever. Even in bad red tides, I could find something. I know the lack of seagrass is a factor. Fish and baitfish require habitats to hide and hold in.

But I just don’t think that can be all of it. Look at the upper end of Charlotte Harbor. The seagrass that used to be plentiful and thick around Hog Island and Ponce de Leon Park is sparse or absent. Grassy Point near Port Charlotte Beach was named for seagrass, not grass on land. That seagrass is gone now, and the fish population isn’t the same, but there are still fish there.

So what’s going on in Lemon Bay? I’m at a loss for an explanation. Did the fresh water from Ian’s two feet of rain flush our fish away? Was it the red tides? With the dredging of Stump Pass, I expected migratory fish to drop inside frequently this year. The storms did silt in some of the channel, and pumped-in beach sand is much siltier so any wave action clouds up our beach waters.

Our water temperatures are chilly into the lower 60s. I understand fish respond to colder waters. I’ve fished commercially here this time of the year and always enjoyed the winter fishing as our best. My past knowledge is baffling me; the old patterns are not occurring.

I wonder if it’s just me. Please let me know what you’re experiencing. I’m not interested in your spots. I just want to know if you’re finding fish up here anywhere. I have been locating some action down south around Charlotte Harbor, and it’s been a lifesaver. Maybe things will get better soon. Let’s see what I find tomorrow.

Remember, you can’t catch fish if you don’t go fishin’, so let’s go fishin’ soon.

Punta Gorda, FL
