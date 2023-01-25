Police arrest rooftop burglar in Greenwood

Greenwood — Police arrested a burglar after they found him on the roof of an empty building in Greenwood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Tuesday afternoon, around 1 p.m., a witness reported the break-in in the 500 block of North 85th Street.

When officers arrived, the man tossed down his tools and tried to escape. He climbed down a tree and ran into the street, but was soon caught by police, according to the report.

The 47-year-old man said he was trying to steal copper from the building. He also had a small amount of what appeared to be methamphetamines in his pocket, police said.

After he was cleared at the hospital, he was booked into the King County Jail for burglary. Police also requested he be charged with obstruction and possession of burglary tools.

©2023 Cox Media Group