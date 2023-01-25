Make time to make memories

Recently, I wrote about a memorable snowy owl sighting on a snowy cold day at Henlopen Beach State Park in Delaware quite a few years ago. This brought to mind another wonderful snowy owl sighting, which was also a few years back. Fortunately, it was on a balmy fall day and not a snowy icy one.

My oldest grandson Justin, who has always been interested in nature, was about 12 years old. I have taken him on many birding and nature trips. This particular day, he and I were on the prowling in search of a snowy owl that had been reported at Washington National Airport (now Ronald Reagan National Airport), located on the Virginia bank of the Potomac River.

To view this owl, birders were having to set up their birding scopes on the D.C. side of the river and scan the area. My grandson loved setting up the scope. We ended up in a tight little area with several other birders, who were doing exactly what we were doing. We already knew this could be a long wait that might end in disappointment.

Snowy owls are not usually found in the Maryland area, so the sighting drew a lot of birders to the airport area. The problem of finding a food source will sometimes drive the owls south. Most owls hunt at night. However, the snowy often hunts in the daytime. In their normal Arctic habitat, summer days are 24 hours long. There’s no night for months.

Snowy owls are magnificent birds. They are snow white with a stippled pattern of dark brown markings. The female has more markings than the male. Their favorite food source is lemmings; however, they will eat any small mammal as well as waterfowl.

The snowy is one of the largest owls in the world and one of the heaviest. The female will lay a large clutch of five to 11 eggs. They nest right on the Arctic tundra.

Some years, there are lots of lemmings. In a good lemming year, all or most of the babies survive and the adults are well-fed. But lemmings have a boom-bust population cycle. (And no, it’s not because they throw themselves off of cliffs — that was pure Disney propaganda. Learn the truth at http://bit.ly/3j4fTb8.) When there are few lemmings, baby owls starve, and adults fly south looking for food.

A breeze came up, and Justin and I were getting chilled. Most of the birders left. A few diehards stayed scoping out the airfield. My grandson was a patient little birder. He had been birding with his grandmom quite often and knew about patience. He also loved spotting the unique birds. He was not disappointed as one of the birders had just shouted, “Snowy flying!”

The snowy was in sight and visible to the naked eye. Justin got it in the scope and I finally got it in my binoculars. The snowy owl has a huge wingspan of up to 6 feet and is never confused with another species because of its size and coloring. We all were ecstatic to see this magnificent bird so close to home.

A few years later a snowy owl took a liking to a Walmart roof in southern Maryland for a while. Naturally, this caused a rush of birders to that area. The Walmart parking lot was crowded with people looking through scopes and binoculars at the roof. It was quite a strange sight.

Since I moved to Florida from Maryland some years back, I am only aware of one snowy owl sighting here, and it was up near Jacksonville. I guess I don’t have much chance of seeing another snowy without taking a very long trip.

Justin is a little older now. He’ll be here next week to visit with his son — my great-grandson — who is now 13 years old. The only place they requested to go was Myakka River State Park. Myakka took a beating in the hurricane, so we may go to the Celery Fields instead. We shall see.

Take your kids and grandkids out into nature. Let them learn early and it will stay with them when they’re grown. It’s a gift they will always enjoy.