KPLC TV
Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles locals share their stories during National Passenger Safety Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever been in a car when someone was driving recklessly but didn’t know what to do? Louisiana State Police is providing tips passengers can use next time they step in a vehicle. Troopers emphasize the importance of seatbelt safety, avoiding distracted driving,...
'Blessed to be alive': Watch as couple escapes RV, runs into ditch to shelter from massive tornado
Dramatic video shows a couple racing to outrun a tornado in Texas, jumping into a ditch for shelter.
Terrifying Video Shows Couple Diving Into Ditch During Texas Tornado
"With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch..."
KPLC TV
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Texas Couple runs from RV, jumps into watery ditch to escape tornado
A couple in Orange, Texas, say they “feel blessed to be alive” after they were forced to run from their RV and dive into a ditch to shelter as a tornado touched down nearby on Tuesday. The National Weather Service called the situation in Orange “life threatening”, and...
KPLC TV
Town of Elton increases wastewater rates
Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
[PHOTOS] Most Expensive House In Lake Charles, Louisiana Currently For Sale
If you got close to $3 million laying around, this amazing home in Lake Charles could be yours. Rare opportunity! 1 Acre on Prien Lake with incredible views! Gated Community! Resort-like living with 115 feet of waterfront with bulkhead and boat dock, heated and chilled in-ground pool, hot tub, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and huge outdoor porch with incredible views of the lake! READ MORE...
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
KLFY.com
UPDATE: Missing Kinder man found safe
UPDATE, 4:18 P.M.: According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morris Williams has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL, 11:14 A.M.: JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kinder man who has been reported missing. Sheriff deputies,...
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
NOLA.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
