Ragley, LA

KPLC TV

Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton increases wastewater rates

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
ELTON, LA
Magic 1470AM

[PHOTOS] Most Expensive House In Lake Charles, Louisiana Currently For Sale

If you got close to $3 million laying around, this amazing home in Lake Charles could be yours. Rare opportunity! 1 Acre on Prien Lake with incredible views! Gated Community! Resort-like living with 115 feet of waterfront with bulkhead and boat dock, heated and chilled in-ground pool, hot tub, gas fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and huge outdoor porch with incredible views of the lake! READ MORE...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KLFY.com

UPDATE: Missing Kinder man found safe

UPDATE, 4:18 P.M.: According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morris Williams has been located and is safe. ORIGINAL, 11:14 A.M.: JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a Kinder man who has been reported missing. Sheriff deputies,...
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
NOLA.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE

