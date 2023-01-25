ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooking a wily sheepshead

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

My goal this week is to try to educate you, our loyal readers and avid fishermen, on the fine art of sheepshead fishing. You may not believe it, but it’s actually possible to consistently put good numbers of these infamous bait thieves in your cooler.

Sheepshead are not truly considered a gamefish like a snook or redfish, probably because of their relatively smaller size and the fact that they don’t rip off 20 yards of line after you sink a hook in ‘em. But in the winter months, I’ll bet more anglers fish for sheepies then both snook and redfish combined.

Why, you ask? Because they’re a blast to catch, you can keep enough to feed your whole family (seven per harvester per day) and they’re absolutely delicious! I personally would take a plate of fried sheepshead over redfish, snook or grouper any day of the week, no matter how you cooked them up.

The biggest drawback to these delicious striped porgies is that they’re a pain in the butt to clean — that, and the fact they can sometimes cause people to use inappropriate language as they try to set the hook over and over and lose bait after bait. Trust me, they are some bait-stealing fools.

What I have noticed is that a lot of people like to use a standard fishfinder rig when trying to catch sheepshead. The fishfinder rig is a lead weight above your swivel with 18 to 24 inches of leader and your hook of choice below. It works’ well for many species, but the reason this rig is not so good for sheepshead is that you really can’t feel the fish chewing on your bait.

Sheepshead don’t eat a bait and take off with it like a lot of other fish. They just swim up lazy-like and start chomping. By the time you feel the nibbles, he’s already stolen your bait. Just watch a sheepshead around a piling chewing on the barnacles — he just sits in one place and chews away. That’s what he is doing to your shrimp, crab or sand flea.

I attach my baits to quarter-ounce jigheads. I prefer shrimp over any other bait, but that’s just because I like to make fishing simple. I bite the end piece of the tail off and thread the shrimp on the jig tail-first with the hook coming out where the legs are. This kind of hides the jig head into the shrimp, which I feel is a more natural presentation.

Fishing with a jighead allows you to feel the bite immediately. The trick is to not set the hook as soon as you feel the bite. Instead, pull back slowly until the rod starts to bend. If you set the hook right off the bat, you will just pull the hook out of his mouth, leaving the bait behind.

Instead, just start pulling back slowly. That makes the sheepie follow the bait, and seeing as he doesn’t want dinner to get away he will take a more aggressive approach and actually attack the bait — then it’s “Fish on!”

Here are a couple of other options that work almost as well (because jigheads ain’t cheap). You can make your standard hook into a jighead by attaching a small splitshot weight just below the hook’s eye. Attach your bait just like you would on a jighead and hold on.

The other rig that works pretty well is the knocker rig, which is a small egg sinker that is placed on the main line above the hook. The sinker will rest on your hook when you cast, but when you reach bottom the sinker will stay on the bottom and you can let out line so your bait floats away from it. This also makes for a direct fish-to-rodtip connection, which allows you to feel the bite better and will allow you to catch more fish.

In deeper water, such as the nearshore reefs, the porgy rig is killer. The weight is at the bottom and it keeps the line taut, so you can feel those little nibbles very well — sometimes too well, and it can be hard to avoid overreacting. This only works when you’re above the fish and dropping down vertically, so stick to one of the other options for casting to docks and pilings.

As for the cleaning hassle, there are two choices: First, you can use a very sharp knife and try to “feel” your way around the rib bones. It’s a lot easier after you’ve completely butchered a couple of them.

Second, you can treat them like big panfish. Just gut ‘em, scale ‘em, and cook ‘em whole. This is a really good idea with fish close to the 12-inch minimum size. I’ve seen people fillet 12-inch sheepies and get about enough meat to make a fish stick. Pathetic.

But if that same fish were pan-fried whole, it would be enough to make a good dinner (for one, anyway). We all know how hard it is to fill a cooler, and this is a great way to maximize the amount of meat you get from every fish. If you’ve got bigger sheepies, you can use any recipe for whole snapper.

Make time soon to get out there and catch some of those tasty striped porgies we call sheepshead, because before you know it they will have vanished for the summer. Tight lines.

