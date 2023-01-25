Good I’ve been say this for 30 years it’s about time Philadelphia woke up not all kids want to be stuck into a classroom every child has his or her learning strengths and this is perfect our country is lacking in trades people of everything and if you get to work as an apprentice learn the skills and how to handle customers you can start own business there is also a high need for car mechanics and they make good money I think they also open vocational schools for car mechanics and also veterinary animal doctors are in high demands many in the field are growing old I believe the children in the city are very bright children they just need other ways to learn something besides sitting behind a desk I learned from hands on and not everyone is made for college God gave each of us a brain determination and a skill as we grow up we will automatically know it some take longer my son got a manufacturing engineer job he says no one wants to build anything like our ancestors did
