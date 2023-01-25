ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Free Press

Montana proposes restricting Medicaid-funded abortions

Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Senate committee holds 5-hour hearing on transgender health care bill

HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is in the spotlight, as they decide on what to do with perhaps the most controversial bill of Montana’s legislative session. “I ask you to control your emotions. The committee you see here has a lot of diverse opinions among ourselves, yet we respect each other,” said State Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), chair of the Senate Judiciary, at the start of Friday’s hearing.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Republicans’ rules of order

Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 03, 2023. We’re...
MONTANA STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ballotpedia News

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional

On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
KANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
ARIZONA STATE
msn.com

A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

 https://montanafreepress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy