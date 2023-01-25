Read full article on original website
Lawmakers, advocates and the state health department are poised to consider dozens of bills during the 68th Legislature to reform parts of the child protection and foster care systems. Stakeholders say the issue will likely be a defining policy priority of the session and an arena well-suited for bipartisan compromise.
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 10, 2023. “I...
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
HELENA, Mont. — The Senate Judiciary Committee is in the spotlight, as they decide on what to do with perhaps the most controversial bill of Montana’s legislative session. “I ask you to control your emotions. The committee you see here has a lot of diverse opinions among ourselves, yet we respect each other,” said State Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell), chair of the Senate Judiciary, at the start of Friday’s hearing.
Capitolized is a twice-weekly digest that keeps an eye on the representatives you voted for (or against) with expert reporting, analysis and insight from the editors and reporters of Montana Free Press. Want to see Capitolized in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday? Sign up here. January 03, 2023. We’re...
The U.S. Supreme Court said that its probe was unable to identify who leaked the draft opinion of the Dobbs decision last summer, but its conclusion has sparked some suspicions that the investigation failed to vet the justices on the bench. On Thursday, the Supreme Court released an unsigned statement...
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
In a 3-2 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s restrictive abortion law Thursday, making the Palmetto State’s judiciary the first top state court to throw out a post-Dobbs abortion ban. The law at issue, South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, bans...
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district's policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Department of Health and Human Services employees can now wear jeans after a ruling by the Nebraska Supreme Court. The unanimous decision was made on Friday after the state's supreme court sided with state employees. “Our members are passionate public servants who deliver essential services to...
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
