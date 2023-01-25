ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How about protecting your citizens. People being killed every single day

WSOC Charlotte

Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

'This has nothing to do with politics': Bowling Green chapter of NAACP launches investigation into incident at local restaurant

The Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP has launched an investigation into the ongoing controversy surrounding former Louisville Metro Police officer Jonathan Mattingly, a Republican Women’s Club, and Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green. Earlier this month, Mattingly and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles were invited to speak...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New elementary schools are coming to Greater Clark County Schools. On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the names of two schools - Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville and Charlestown Elementary School. Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools and will be located at...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness

Tax season is officially underway, but that doesn’t mean you should file right when you get your W-2. SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested. Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said police and SWAT are at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg II Towers in Jeffersonville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition for online courses through Western Governors University. The KFC Foundation and WGU inked the deal on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the university president were there to celebrate the deal. WGU offers 60 different degree options,...
LOUISVILLE, KY

