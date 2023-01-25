Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
How about protecting your citizens. People being killed every single day
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state's newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed...
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
WLKY.com
Community members give name suggestions for new JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members got the opportunity to give name suggestions for the three new JCPS schools set to open for the 2023-24 school year. Just over a dozen people gathered at the district's Shawnee satellite office for a meeting to give their suggestions. "Anytime we have an...
wdrb.com
Long-time former Louisville judge Sean Delahanty has died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One of Jefferson County’s most-well known and outspoken judges over the past two decades has died, according to his family. Former District Court Judge Sean Delahanty, who served on the bench for 20 years until he lost his seat in the 2018 election, passed away on Friday. He was 71.
wkyufm.org
'This has nothing to do with politics': Bowling Green chapter of NAACP launches investigation into incident at local restaurant
The Bowling Green-Warren County branch of the NAACP has launched an investigation into the ongoing controversy surrounding former Louisville Metro Police officer Jonathan Mattingly, a Republican Women’s Club, and Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green. Earlier this month, Mattingly and gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles were invited to speak...
Penalties for camping in public become law in Louisville, despite opposition
A controversial amendment to Louisville’s laws around camping in public spaces took effect earlier this month, despite pushback from advocates for the city's unsheltered.
WLKY.com
Multi-million-dollar homelessness plan for Louisville includes rental assistance, 'community care campus'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's new mayor announced a big investment Thursday to address homelessness in the city. Mayor Craig Greenberg's plan calls for $8.25 million in rental assistance, $24 million for the creation of permanent affordable housing, as well as something being called a "community care campus." He said...
wdrb.com
Superintendent: JCPS preparing to get feedback on new school start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the district will roll out proposals over the next few weeks to change school start times. He discussed the topic during his weekly address on YouTube Friday, which also marked the 100th day of school. "We continue...
'Too many crimes committed by youth': Louisville mayor talks plans to remedy teen violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over the last week, Louisville's violent crime has largely involved teenagers, in some cases as the suspects -- in others, as the victims themselves. They're the issues Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg is facing, just in his first three weeks in office. First, a boy too young...
Wave 3
Approval given for new Greater Clark elementary schools
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - New elementary schools are coming to Greater Clark County Schools. On Tuesday, the Board unanimously approved the names of two schools - Pike Elementary School in Jeffersonville and Charlestown Elementary School. Pike Elementary will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools and will be located at...
Wave 3
Greenberg unveils initiatives addressing Louisville homelessness
Tax season is officially underway, but that doesn’t mean you should file right when you get your W-2. SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested. Detective Sergeant Isaac Parker with Jeffersonville Police said police and SWAT are at a scene where a man barricaded himself in the Claysburg II Towers in Jeffersonville.
Wave 3
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need. Arny's Barbershop on Bardstown Road is giving away free haircuts Sunday to give back to a community that has given them so much. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV...
Wave 3
Louisville Zoo breaks ground on project supporting Animal Ambassador expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, officials from the Louisville Zoo broke ground on a project that will support the growth and development of its Animal Ambassador Program. The new construction project will oversee renovations to the MetaZoo education facility’s animal ambassador areas and new office spaces, according to a...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
WLKY.com
Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
Wave 3
KFC Foundation offers free tuition for employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at KFC are now eligible for free tuition for online courses through Western Governors University. The KFC Foundation and WGU inked the deal on Friday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the university president were there to celebrate the deal. WGU offers 60 different degree options,...
Comments / 5