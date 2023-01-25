Can’t fish? Go outside anyway

If you are a regular reader of my column, you probably love to fish as much as I do. But sometimes, the weather just won’t cooperate with us. Cold drives fish off the flats, or sends them off in search of warmer waters. Wind creates conditions that are uncomfortable or even dangerous. Post-frontal high pressure shuts fishes’ appetites down.

When conditions aren’t good for fishing, you can stay indoors with a book or the TV. But I think it’s a better plan to find something else to do outside.

When I was young, my parents used to take me and my brother to nearby parks or out to our grandparents’ property. We had huge fun just exploring, which is something most adults have forgotten how to do. If you start with open eyes and a curious mindset, even smaller acreages can be magical places.

My father used to take me deer hunting when I was 7 or 8 years old. Although hunting was what he called it, I realize now that he was really teaching me patience and how to enjoy the outdoors.

It worked — maybe even a little too well. I would spend hours and hours outside with my BB gun, catching bugs, snakes and frogs. Like a Dennis the Menace cartoon come to life, Mom would have to frisk me and empty my pockets before I could come back in the house.

I don’t think I’m the only fisherman who enjoys other aspects of the outdoors. I would say most of the anglers I’ve met over the years also had a passion for hunting, birdwatching, hiking, photography, animals, beachcombing or something else that gets them outside. Whatever gets you off the couch, go for it. It’s better than binge watching cupcake competition shows.

There are so many places around here where you can go to enjoy the outdoors. One of my favorites is Myakka River State Park (13208 State Road 72, Sarasota).

The park is huge — almost 60 square miles. Much of it is wilderness, and exploring the depths of the park is only for the hardcore. But there are miles of biking and hiking trails that offer relatively easy access to beautiful forest and prairie areas. I prefer pedaling to walking.

There are two lakes and the river itself for kayaking and canoeing, and you can take an airboat tour of one of the lakes. The park is only an hour away, but if you want to make a weekend of it there are campsites (both primitive and full-facility) and even a few 1930s-vintage cabins available for rent.

We always see so much cool stuff when we go there. The landscape itself is incredible — it’s hard to find places where there’s still some of the original wild Florida left. We’ve seen and photographed deer, turkeys, hogs, owls, wading birds, lizards, strange and beautiful insects and other wildlife. The plant life is also something else, with rare native species that you probably won’t find growing anywhere in Charlotte County anymore.

For great photo opportunities to impress (or scare) family and friends up north, the lake is home to hundreds of alligators, which often bask along the shore on colder days. The park was heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but reopened Jan. 3. Some specific areas and amenities may still be closed.

Closer to home, you can visit the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center’s Alligator Creek Preserve (10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda). This park is much smaller than Myakka, but it’s got four miles of trails and plenty of interesting things to see. This park is well-known for large numbers of birds, so you’ll probably see folks with binoculars and field guides. Actually, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for you to bring binoculars and a field guide. Alligator Creek Preserve is also dog-friendly (though Rover does have to stay on a leash).

These are only two of my favorite options. For a full list of Charlotte County parks, go to https://bit.ly/3XL88KC (in Sarasota County, check out http://bit.ly/3J6VE7A). And don’t forget about the Babcock/Webb WMA in Punta Gorda and the new Orange Hammock WMA in North Port.

Fishing is my favorite outdoor activity, but there are some times when it just isn’t worth going out on the water. Fortunately, we happen to live in an area that offers much more than just fishing. So the next time your fishing plans get busted by the weather, making other plans outdoors should be easy. Happy trails.