Columbia, SC

247Sports

Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class

National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal

A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
LINCOLN, NE
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

