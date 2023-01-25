Read full article on original website
Ohio RB excited about Ohio State scholarship offer: ‘That's a big offer’
One of the top young running backs in the Midwest discusses the Ohio State scholarship offer that came today.
Pate talks Gamecocks 2023 recruiting class
National Signing Day is less than a week away and South Carolina looks to be putting together a solid class, most of which signed during the Early Signing Period. The Gamecocks’ 16th ranked recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Team Rankings, added an instate wide receiver on Thursday when wide receiver Elijah Caldwell out of Northwestern High School made his commitment to head coach Shane Beamer and his staff.
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
Five-star running back Kam Davis catches up with staff, does some recruiting in return to FSU
The Seminoles' top commitment has been doing some recruiting for #Tribe24.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
4-star quarterback Antwann Hill of Georgia lands offer, impressed by Hugh Freeze
Auburn has entered the picture for one of the top 2025 quarterbacks in the country. He's from the state of Georgia.
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina
Head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football program landed one of their final targets from the 2023 recruiting class, wideout Elijah Caldwell.
USC signees Zachariach Branch, Malachi Nelson locks in five-star status; Makai Lemon loses fifth star
USC's 2023 class locked in two five-star signees in the final Top247 rankings on Thursday in wide receiver Zachariah Branch and quarterback Malachi Nelson. The big surprise was the loss of a fifth star for wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon secured a fifth star in the middle of December, earning...
Husker Mash: Phone call leaves impression on Alberts; Tony White on LBs; Chris Collins feels NU hoops' pain
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. There was a heartfelt phone call at the end of Trev Alberts' radio show on Tuesday night. It came from Al Hansen. He hasn't been to...
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Key 2024 quarterback prospects; Laurinaitis to OSU?
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen participated in Ohio State Buckeyes Live again on Thursday. He joined show host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle. They spent an hour talking about the latest on the Ohio State football beat. That included the addition of Louisiana-Monroe offensive...
Former 5-star Vols recruiting target hints at entering transfer portal
A former five-star Tennessee Vols recruiting target hinted at entering the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. Texas A&M defensive lineman Walter Nolan, the No. 2 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, posted a photo on his Instagram story with the caption “portal looking good”. Nolan, who ended...
SOURCES: South Carolina In Contact With Jaden Rashada
South Carolina and former Florida quarterback commit Jaden Rashada have been in touch, and there is legitimate interest between the five-star and the Gamecocks.
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively ...
BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State
Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
