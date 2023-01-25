Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Jerry Rice's Son Continues His Legacy After Transferring to Major Program in California
I miss Jerry Rice. By the time I started understanding what football was, I'd just missed the star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver's prime years. It was in the late 1990s, however, that I began gravitating toward my favorite NFL players. Living in Pittsburgh, it was impossible not to love Steelers like Rod Woodson, Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene, but something about Rice stuck with me. Watching him dominate, even late in his career, was like poetry in motion. He's arguably the greatest football player in NFL history, and there might never be another weapon to come along and break his records. But if there is a player to do it, it's Jerry Rice's son.
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
Jessie Lemonier death updates — Detroit Lions defensive end dies at 25 as team issues statement on shock passing
FORMER Detroit Lions defensive player Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25. The news of his shocking death broke on Thursday. The Lions said in a statement that they were "shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. "Jessie was a model...
James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move
James Harden cost his Philadelphia 76ers with a boneheaded move on Saturday. Harden’s 76ers were losing 99-84 to the Denver Nuggets at home on Saturday. Joel Embiid had the ball and slipped, leading the ball to go out of bounds. After the turnover, Harden for some reason left the court and went to sit down... The post James Harden costs Sixers with boneheaded move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff
In the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Nick Siriani has two coaches on staff uniquely equipped to stop Brock Purdy. The post Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Philly-area showdown brings 3 of America’s best HS hoopsters together in 1 game
There is no question about the anticipation of the showdown Saturday at 2 p.m. between Philadelphia Imhotep and Camden High School at Hagan Arena on the campus of Saint Joseph’s University.
