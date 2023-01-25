Read full article on original website
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Cubs sign ex-Yankees pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are adding to their bullpen. They have agreed to a minor league deal with right-handed reliever Tyler Duffey, The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney reports. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per Mooney: Source: The Cubs are adding pitcher Tyler Duffey as a non-roster invite who...
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Mets re-sign catcher for organizational depth
The New York Mets are bringing back a catcher. The New York Posts’ Mike Puma reports: Mets are adding to their organizational catching depth, bringing back Michael Perez, who appeared in six games for them last season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Perez, 30, was sent...
Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?
Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
This outfielder was once a top prospect in New York, a slugger that never panned out in pinstripes
Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade
Should the Red Sox consider a reunion?
Texas Rangers top prospects 2023: Evan Carter leads list, but where are Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter?
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Bucks offered Grayson Allen to Knicks in trade for Cam Reddish: Report
According to Bleacher Report, the Bucks have offered up Grayson Allen to multiple teams, including the New York Knicks, in exchange for Cam Reddish.
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
Reds' Nick Senzel: Still expected to play center field
Senzel (toe) is still expected to start in center field to begin the season, though it's possible that he could get work in other positions, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He can play all over the field and be an everyday player, but with where we are as a team, he still factors into center field a lot," manager David Bell said.
Orioles' Austin Voth: Avoids arb with '24 club option
Voth has avoided arbitration with the Orioles and signed a one-year contract Thursday, which includes a club option for 2024. Voth will be guaranteed $1.85 million with this new deal, and the 2024 option is worth $2.45 million with escalators that could add another $500,000. The 30-year-old right-hander struggled out of the gate last season with Washinton before moving on to Baltimore and registering a sharp 3.04 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 17 starts and five relief appearances covering 83 innings. He projects to operate in a swingman role again for the O's in 2023, shuffling between long relief and emergency starting/opening duties.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes swinging
Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) took batting practice Thursday, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports. Tatis was cleared to resume baseball activity Jan. 6 and this was his first public step toward returning to the field since. He is expected to be ready to participate at the start of spring training, though he'll still be required to sit out the first 20 games of the season due to a PED suspension. After missing the entire 2022 campaign, Tatis will have high expectations in 2023 after posting an OPS above .930 in all three of his previous seasons in the majors.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A
Sheffield cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield got the boot off the 40-man roster last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Tommy La Stella. A former top prospect, Sheffield holds a career 5.47 ERA in 186 innings (33 starts, 15 relief appearances) at the major-league level. It's certainly notable that he didn't draw much interest from other MLB teams on the waiver wire leading into what will be his age-27 campaign.
Rangers' Brock Burke: Variety of roles possible
Burke and the Rangers discussed a return to the rotation earlier in the offseason, and he's now being considered for the closer spot as well, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. While the Rangers seemingly aren't certain how they'll use Burke next season, it's clear they like him...
Brewers' Skye Bolt: Gets NRI from Crew
Bolt signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Bolt slashed .326/.385/.526 in Triple-A last season, though he was never able to put it together in the majors, where his numbers dropped to .198/.259/.330 across 116 plate appearances with Oakland. Milwaukee already has plenty of outfield talent at the major-league and minor-league levels, so Bolt will likely serve as organizational depth.
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Giants' David Sills: Inks new deal with Big Blue
Sills signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants on Thursday. Sills opened the 2022 season as a member of the Giants' starting wide-receiver corps, playing at least 63 percent of offensive snaps in all but one of the first four games. However, the 26-year-old logged more than two receptions just once, and he saw a significant drop in playing time before being ruled a healthy scratch six times between Weeks 10 to 16. Sills was then waived Dec. 31 and finished the season on the practice squad. He'll now work to earn his way back onto the Giants' 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
