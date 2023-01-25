ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

secretmiami.com

5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables

So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
CORAL GABLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Midway Crossings | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Midway Crossings shopping center is one of the busiest in the city, which has a very good location, excellent offers and discounts in most of its stores in Hialeah, and restaurants with different gastronomic proposals. Stores where you can go shopping: Marshalls, Old Navy, Burlington, Mall de las Americas,...
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2

Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

For its latest exhibition, "Willy Chirino: 50 Years of Music Making," HistoryMiami Museum dives into the life and career of singer-songwriter Willy Chirino. The exhibition showcases Chirino's five-decade career through photos, videos, personal items, and other ephemera. HistoryMiami will celebrate the exhibition's debut on Friday with live music, giveaways, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Deal to fund Circle of Brotherhood fails with City of Miami

The City of Miami voted against granting a promised $1 million in federal funds to Black-led organization Circle of Brotherhood (COB) on Thursday. The money, which was informally presented to the organization more than a year ago by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, would have come from the city’s $137 million reserve of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Robb Report

This Fully Furnished Oceanfront Condo on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row Just Listed for $18 Million

As far as Miami residential towers go, Turnberry Ocean Club on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row remains one of the city’s most illustrious buildings. And now you can call one of its incredible homes your own, thanks to this latest listing. Situated in Sunny Isles Beach, this residence recently hit the market for $18 million and comprises units 1401 and 1402. With double the space of the typical unit, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 6,740 square feet and is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey residence. The space features contemporary furnishings in a neutral palette of gray, tan and white that allow...
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

TNT Marine Center Sold, TNT Marine Still Thriving

Though TNT Marine Center customers officially were informed this week that the Miami facility has been sold to ACME Marinas, clients of TNT Custom Marine can breathe a sigh of relief. The longstanding, legendary South Florida powerboat service, rigging, brokerage and storage business founded by Mike Thomas and John Tomlinson is very much alive.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida

Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
DORAL, FL
cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza

Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?

The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
MIAMI, FL

