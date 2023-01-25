Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
Marlins Seek to Balance Payroll Limits, High-Promise PitchersIBWAAMiami, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
secretmiami.com
5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables
So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
tourcounsel.com
Midway Crossings | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Midway Crossings shopping center is one of the busiest in the city, which has a very good location, excellent offers and discounts in most of its stores in Hialeah, and restaurants with different gastronomic proposals. Stores where you can go shopping: Marshalls, Old Navy, Burlington, Mall de las Americas,...
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
For its latest exhibition, "Willy Chirino: 50 Years of Music Making," HistoryMiami Museum dives into the life and career of singer-songwriter Willy Chirino. The exhibition showcases Chirino's five-decade career through photos, videos, personal items, and other ephemera. HistoryMiami will celebrate the exhibition's debut on Friday with live music, giveaways, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
miamitimesonline.com
Deal to fund Circle of Brotherhood fails with City of Miami
The City of Miami voted against granting a promised $1 million in federal funds to Black-led organization Circle of Brotherhood (COB) on Thursday. The money, which was informally presented to the organization more than a year ago by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, would have come from the city’s $137 million reserve of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
This Fully Furnished Oceanfront Condo on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row Just Listed for $18 Million
As far as Miami residential towers go, Turnberry Ocean Club on Miami’s Billionaires’ Row remains one of the city’s most illustrious buildings. And now you can call one of its incredible homes your own, thanks to this latest listing. Situated in Sunny Isles Beach, this residence recently hit the market for $18 million and comprises units 1401 and 1402. With double the space of the typical unit, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence spans 6,740 square feet and is being sold fully furnished as a turnkey residence. The space features contemporary furnishings in a neutral palette of gray, tan and white that allow...
speedonthewater.com
TNT Marine Center Sold, TNT Marine Still Thriving
Though TNT Marine Center customers officially were informed this week that the Miami facility has been sold to ACME Marinas, clients of TNT Custom Marine can breathe a sigh of relief. The longstanding, legendary South Florida powerboat service, rigging, brokerage and storage business founded by Mike Thomas and John Tomlinson is very much alive.
Exploring the Delicious Street Food Scene in Miami, A Tasty Tour of the City's Cultural Melting Pot
Miami is known for its diverse culinary scene, and street food is no exception. From traditional Cuban sandwiches to exotic Caribbean dishes, the street food in Miami offers a delicious taste of the city's vibrant culture.
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
Hurricanes Recruiting Notes: Bain POY, intriguing QB Prospect in Miami's Backyard
Rueben Bain earns top player in Dade honor and Canes quarterback recruiting.
tourcounsel.com
Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
cw34.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
secretmiami.com
A Swanky New Restaurant Is Set To Debut Inside This Historic Miami Beach Theater
The iconic Paris Theater — a 1945 landmark recognizable in album covers & music videos by artists like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin — will reopen next month as an opulent restaurant and lounge by the Mr. Hospitality Team, the minds behind the beloved Baoli Miami and Marion.
WSVN-TV
Woman, 2 dogs injured after dogfight in South Beach leads to shooting
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and two dogs have been taken to the hospital after what started as a dogfight on a busy South Beach street turned into a shooting, police said. According to Miami Beach Police, they received a call from a man saying he discharged a...
matadornetwork.com
Look Out NYC: This Miami Spot Serves Some of the Best New York-Style Pizza
Pizza is up there with politics and religion when it comes to conversation topics that you’re better off avoiding if you’re not sure that the people you’re talking to share the same opinion. Try suggesting that anchovies, America’s least-favorite topping, belong on pizza, and you’ll see how heated the debate can get. Another point of contention among Americans is which regional pizza style reigns supreme, or even which specific restaurant serves the single greatest slice. One unlikely contender that recently emerged on social media is Miami Slice in Miami, Florida, which at least one TikToker and many locals have tossed in the running for “the best pizza ever.”
wlrn.org
South Florida film fans set to lose two multiplexes as pandemic aftershocks hit Regal Cinemas
Film fans in South Florida are set to take a big hit with two popular multiplexes — including the landmark Regal South Beach — due to close next month, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry. “These are two big venues that we’re losing,” said Rene Rodriguez,...
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
