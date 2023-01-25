Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
supplychain247.com
Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics partner to achieve cross-platform robotic automation
Berkshire Grey, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and Locus Robotics, a leading provider of Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) for logistics and distribution warehouses, have announced their formal partnership with the unveiling of their combined solution that integrates the Berkshire Grey Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (BG RSPWi) with Locus Origin and Locus Vector bots.
supplychain247.com
ORBIS announces leadership changes
ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31, 2023. Bill Ash joined ORBIS in 2003, was named vice...
China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research firm
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's smartphone sales fell 13% year-on-year in 2022, the largest plunge for the sector in a decade as consumers spent cautiously, market research firm IDC said on Sunday.
supplychain247.com
U.S. rail carload and intermodal volumes are mixed, for the week ending January 21, reports AAR
United States rail carload and intermodal volumes, for the week ending January 21, were mixed, according to data issued this week by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). U.S. rail carloads—at 230,545—saw a 3.3% annual gain, topping the week ending January 7, at 212,962, and trailing the week ending January...
supplychain247.com
SMC3 panelists address potential for a recession
The possibility of the economy entering a recession, at this point, appears to not be a matter of if it occurs, but when will it occur. That was a key theme in a session this week at the SMC3 JumpStart 2023 conference held in Atlanta. Brent Hutto, Chief Relationship Officer...
Comments / 0