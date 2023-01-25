ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
archiscene.net

Avenues Shenzhen Primary School by Efficiency Lab for Architecture

Efficiency Lab for Architecture has recently completed work on the Primary School in Shenzhen, China, as part of their innovative Avenues Shenzhen master plan. The project represents the fifth partnership between Efficiency Lab and Avenues: The World School, an organization committed to giving students all around the world transformative, globally focused learning experiences.
archiscene.net

Estudio Montevideo designs Mixo Cordiez Supermarket

Estudio Montevideo has recently completed work on the Mixo Cordiez Supermarket projects in Córdoba, Argentina. The designers wanted to create a completely new look for the company that would be both modern and timeless. We were hired in this new adventure to completely change the image of this well...
archiscene.net

Tree Manipulation Series by Ulf Mejergren Architects (UMA)

Sweden based studio Ulf Mejergren Architects (UMA) created a series of projects that all deal with trees that are turned into interactive structures in the landscape, like informal forest lookouts to shelters in the forest. “Tree manipulations and other vegetative alterations has existed for thousands of years and has been...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy