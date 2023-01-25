Read full article on original website
Related
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
archiscene.net
Avenues Shenzhen Primary School by Efficiency Lab for Architecture
Efficiency Lab for Architecture has recently completed work on the Primary School in Shenzhen, China, as part of their innovative Avenues Shenzhen master plan. The project represents the fifth partnership between Efficiency Lab and Avenues: The World School, an organization committed to giving students all around the world transformative, globally focused learning experiences.
archiscene.net
Estudio Montevideo designs Mixo Cordiez Supermarket
Estudio Montevideo has recently completed work on the Mixo Cordiez Supermarket projects in Córdoba, Argentina. The designers wanted to create a completely new look for the company that would be both modern and timeless. We were hired in this new adventure to completely change the image of this well...
archiscene.net
Tree Manipulation Series by Ulf Mejergren Architects (UMA)
Sweden based studio Ulf Mejergren Architects (UMA) created a series of projects that all deal with trees that are turned into interactive structures in the landscape, like informal forest lookouts to shelters in the forest. “Tree manipulations and other vegetative alterations has existed for thousands of years and has been...
Comments / 0