AZFamily
Man arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff, shooting involving officers in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Havasu City Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting involving officers and a barricade situation that happened on Friday evening. Officers from the Bullhead City Police department were called to the Silver View RV Resort on Silver Creek Road, just west of...
ABC 15 News
Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle park in northwestern Arizona, authorities said. Bullhead City police said officers went to the Silver View RV Resort on Friday to investigate reports of a man...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith testifies; case to jury
A Mohave County Superior Court jury returns to the Law and Justice Center in Kingman this morning to begin its deliberations in a trial where there’s no dispute that Carter Beckwith, 19, shot and killed Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
AZFamily
New pilot program in Mohave County credited with saving drug users’ lives
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new pilot program is saving lives in Mohave County, an area once gripped by drug addiction. It used to be the deadliest county in the state for overdoses, but now they’re bringing people back to life. Drug overdoses are a call law...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identify victim in 1971 homicide case
Mohave County (KSNV) — A woman found dead in a remote area in Arizona back in 1971 has been positively identified by authorities this week. She was identified as Colleen Audrey Rice on January 23, the 52nd anniversary of her body being discovered 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry Road, about an hour from Laughlin, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
speedonthewater.com
Elegance Defines DCB M37R Catamaran No. 18
Asked how he felt about the predominantly silver gelcoat-dressed DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody catamaran he delivered yesterday in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with colleague Tony Chiaramonte, Jeff Johnston responded instantly. With the famed London Bridge in the background, the latest DCB M37R Widebody catamaran turned heads yesterday on Lake...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Sneak peak of future West Kingman Interchange
KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is using high-end technology as its kicks off a public information campaign in advance of a major construction endeavor that aims to eliminate traffic delays, and improve travel conditions for those navigating the current Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman traffic interchange.
ABC 15 News
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized
MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Mohave Daily News
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust
BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake Havasu considers MF projects
CAPTION: Delta Apartments. Credit: Selberg Associates, Inc./Lake Havasu City. While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Knights of Columbus Council make generous donation
On Jan. 19, the Officers from the Knights of Columbus, Arizona State Council, in conjunction with Kingman’s St. Mary’s Knight of Columbus Council #3145 presented the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center, a check for $29,000 to purchase a much needed, new, ultrasound machine for their center. This will allow them to continue to provide their services for the residents of Kingman and the surrounding areas.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lakeview Women’s Health Center holds grand opening
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Lakeview Women’s Health Center located at 365 Lake Havasu Ave. S. #101, to celebrate its Grand Opening. Designed to treat all aspects of Women’s Health. Blending medicine with Holistic approaches to give women choices in their care. Birth center for low-risk pregnancies, prenatal education, lactation services, and all care surrounding pregnancy & postpartum. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Janina Robertson, Suzy Quintana, Ginny Gomez, Brittney Kelley, Heather Anderson, Cathy Hoover, Ariel Godoy, Casie Brown, Kortney Coiner, Jessica Mitchell and Joelle Dickinson.
