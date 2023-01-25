Read full article on original website
Related
visitbuckscounty.com
Soul D'Lysh: Celebrate This Black Owned Business For African American History Month
Have you ever left a restaurant experiencing an emotional connection to the food, culture, and owner? Newly opened, Soul D'Lysh in Quakertown, provides a sense of comfort, pride, and joy that will make you want to return again and again. Owners, Alysha Holmes and her husband, Keith Morris, opened this...
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
Check out some of the best restaurants for Center City Restaurant Week
This is the 20th year for Center City Restaurant Week, a chance for restaurants to showcase their best dishes and for diners to get great deals on minimum 3-course meals.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
tourcounsel.com
Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey
Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
phillyvoice.com
11-story apartment building proposed at site of former Rite Aid in Center City
Last year, Rite Aid closed a pair of stores in Center City as part of a broad plan to shut down 145 underperforming pharmacies nationwide. The move tracked with a similar decision from CVS, which announced a much more aggressive cut of 900 stores in the United States. The closure...
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
PhillyBite
History of Washington Square in Philadelphia
- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding
This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
phillygrub.blog
Cray Taste Old City Introduces Black History Month Menu
Saquan Howard, the chef and owner of Cray Taste Old City, located at 118 Market Street in Philadelphia, is launching a Black History Month menu which pays homage to famous African-American legends throughout history. Here’s the menu, which will be offered between February 1st and 28th:. Hemings Freedom: Fried...
4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood
Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.
Philly Rescue Angels asking for help finding home for dog rescued off SEPTA tracks
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky. You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County. Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come. If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky.
It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?
Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES IN THE NORTHEAST
PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia and the Campaign for Working Families are partnering to provide free tax preparation services for families and individuals making less than $65,000 a year. This free tax preparation service is available at the Campaign For Working Families Northeast Office, 1919 Cottman Ave (Path...
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
College football player from NJ charged for raping woman at house party
A college football player from Wharton, New Jersey was charged with raping a woman at a Philadelphia house party, according to legal documents reviewed by NJ.com.
fox29.com
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life after shooting gets surprised with NFC Championship tickets
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teen who was awarded the highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving a friend's life will now have a chance to see his favorite football team play at Lincoln Financial Field. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor, a student at the Philadelphia Military Academy, was honored earlier...
Comments / 0