Penn, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Deptford Mall | Shopping mall in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford Mall, is a shopping center that offers you a wide line of stores in Philadelphia, where you will find stores of different local and well-known brands. On the other hand, this place offers you a good atmosphere, many restaurants to taste, social areas, among other notable aspects. Featured shopping...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

History of Washington Square in Philadelphia

- Washington Square is one of the five public squares planned by William Penn in Philadelphia. It was named after the nation's first president, George Washington. Restaurants, stores, and nightlife venues surround the area. Several hotels are also located within the area. Washington Square in Philadelphia. As a result, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding

This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
NORRISTOWN, PA
phillygrub.blog

Cray Taste Old City Introduces Black History Month Menu

Saquan Howard, the chef and owner of Cray Taste Old City, located at 118 Market Street in Philadelphia, is launching a Black History Month menu which pays homage to famous African-American legends throughout history. Here’s the menu, which will be offered between February 1st and 28th:. Hemings Freedom: Fried...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Rescue Angels asking for help finding home for dog rescued off SEPTA tracks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky. You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County. Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come. If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

