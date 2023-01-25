PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky. You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County. Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come. If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO